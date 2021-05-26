Mobile Payment Market 2021 – Global Industry Sales, Price Trends and Demand by Regions, Forecast Overview to 2028

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Mobile Payment Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2028.

Global Mobile Payment Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast 2018-2028. The global mobile payment market is driven by various factors which include factors such as the rigidity of banks and other inefficiencies in their services, exponential growth of mobile phone users in the world, increasing share of smart phone in the mobile phone market, micro-payments, transfers involving more than one currency, growth of e-commerce and its cost effectiveness, etc. Loyalty programs and coupons/ discounts are big motivators which are usually accessed where mobile payments are concerned.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The market is segmented on the basis of applications. Mobile person to person transfer has the highest markets share with transaction volume worth $219.3 in 2018. The market is driven by increase in number of cashless transfers using debit and credit cards and ease of use compared to normal banking processes. Mobile wallet and mobile commerce are also gaining popularity due to rise of easy to use mobile apps. The market is driven by banks developing their own apps and providing on the go services for the customers.

The report segmented enterprise mobility management market on the basis of mobile payment applications and region. The country level analysis of each geographical region is the USP of our report. The analysis of the report is based on various parameters such as growing number of smart phone users, average growth is financial transactions via mobile, growing development of mobile apps and so on. The data is collected through primary and secondary research. The report provides detailed analysis of key market players and their strategies.

Company Profiles

1. PayPal

2. Google Pay

3. Apple Pay

4. M-Pesa

5. Current C

6. Airtel money

7. Square

8. IZettle

9. Alipay

10. GCash

11. WyWallet

12. PayWave

13. Boku

14. PayPass

15. China mobile

16. Union pay

17. Tenpay

18. 99Bill

19. YeePay

20. Qiandaibao

21. Dwolla

22. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

23. Bank of America

24. Intuit QuickBooks (Intuit Pay)

25. MPOSWestern Union

26. Obupay

27. We pay

28. Reliance Industries

29. Aditya Birla Group

30. Future group

31. Payment wall

This Research Report covers

1. Historical data

2. Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR up to 2028

3. Industry Analysis

4. Competitive Analysis

5. Key geographic growth data

