Smart Cities Market Analysis 2021 by Trends, Market Share, Technology, Future Growth, Technology, Top Companies, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast 2028

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Smart Cities Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2028.

The use of technology has becomes part of our day to day life. Besides individuals and corporates governments are now adapting various services by introduction automation and smart technology. Major segments like transport, traffic management energy management, water management, waste management, proper healthcare.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Smart cities are coming of age due to various factors. Some of the key growing drivers for smart cities are the increasing rate of urbanization, initiative from the governments in developing countries and ageing infrastructure in developed countries which needs to be replaced by newer upgraded technology

Smart buildings and infrastructure forms the more than 30% of the smart city market. The assets associated with the infrastructure actually degrade with increase in population, migration, exponential growth of urbanization and they need regular upgradations which the latest technology is introduced. The market for global intelligent building automation technologies is likely to increase as better tools and technologies are launched and awareness increases. North America leads the intelligent building automation technologies market followed by the EMEA region. The market is likely to register a fast growth as Governments across countries are offering tax benefits to green initiatives.

Companies Profiled include

1. IBM

2. Cisco

3. Schneider Electric

4. Siemens

5. Hitachi

6. Accenture

7. Toshiba

8. General Electric

9. Oracle

10. Capgemini

11. AGT International

12. Alvarion

13. Atos

14. Echelon Corp

15. Libelium

16. Deutsche Telekom AG

17. Living PlanIT

18. Panasonic

19. Microsoft

20. Alstom

21. Honeywell

22. Intel

23. Landis & Gyr

24. Alcatel – Lucent

25. Arup

26. Johnson controls

27. Lockheed Martin

28. Mitsubishi

29. Oracle

30. SAP

31. Huawei

32. Itron

33. Silver Spring Networks

34. ABB

35. Ericsson

This Research Report covers

1. Historical data

2. Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR upto 2028

3. Industry Analysis

4. Competitive Analysis

5. Key geographic growth data

Key Answers Captured in Report?

Which geography would have better demand for products/services?

What are the strategies adopted by big players in the regional market?

Which country would see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

What is the current & expected market size in the next five years?

What is the market feasibility for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the market?

What is the risk involved for suppliers in the geography?

What factors would drive the demand for the product/service in the near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in market growth?

