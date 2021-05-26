Biosimulation Market Analysis 2021 Future Growth, Trends, Share, Top Companies, Top Companies, Demand Forecast To 2028

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Biosimulation Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Biosimulation Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2028. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Biosimulation is explained as a computer-aided mathematical simulation of biological processes and systems and hence is an integral part of systems biology. The main aim of Biosimulation is model-based prediction of the behavior and the dynamics of biological systems e.g. the response of an organ or a single cell towards a chemical. It is a predictive tool and used in discovery stage to determine the future outcomes of current experimental trials.

The demand for Biosimulation market is expected to increase in forecasted period due to increase in the factors such as use of personalized medicine.

Factors that are driving the market are: Increase in the use of personalized medicine also continuous research and development is going on in the field which has led to the improvement and simulation of modeling tools, also the growth in the biotechnological and pharmaceutical industries has helped Biosimulation industry to grow. Also, the industry is expecting growth due to the boom in drugs market as a result of increase in ageing population and increasing number of chronic diseases. Some of the factors which are restraining the market are shortage of skilled professionals, higher cost of the process, lack of standardized tools and applications and limited knowledge about biological process.

The market of Biosimulation market is segmented on the basis of products, end user, application, drug development. Geographically the market is divided in to North America (US, Canada), Europe (UK, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, Australia, China, Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific) and Rest of World (Latin America, MENA and Africa). The key providers of biosimulation technology are Certara, Biovia, Dassault Systèmes.

Companies profile include

1. Certara USA, Inc.

2. Rhenovia Pharma Ltd.

3. Physiomics PLC

4. Genedata Ag

5. Entelos Holding Corporation

6. Chemical Computing Group, Inc.

7. Advanced Chemistry Development, Inc.

8. Schrödinger Inc.

9. Dassault Systèmes SA

10. Simulation Plus Inc.

11. Biovia (Formerly Accelrys)

12. In silico biosciences

13. Inhibox

14. Leadinvent Technologies

15. Leadscope

16. Nimbus therapeutics

17. Open eye Scientific software

18. Physiomics Plc.

19. Rhenovia Pharma

20. Genedata

