Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Analysis 2021-2028 Top Companies, Leading Key Players, Revenue Outlook, Demand Forecast

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2028. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Emergence of continuous glucose monitoring systems is a major breakthrough in the glucose monitoring for diabetic patients. Medtronic and Dexcom are the only major players in this industry followed by Abbott in few regions. Companies are focusing more on research and development before introducing their products in the market. CGMS are highly regulated and go through strict tests before being approved. CGM manufacturers have faced competition from self-monitoring blood glucose devices (SMBG).

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

SMBG devices are cheaper and easy to use and have an less stringent approval process from authorities like FDA. SMBG has more number of players and larger market share. However, CGM systems have been able to make a good market entry in the U.S. and are following the trend in other territories. CGM system market has seen good growth rates in past three years. Medtronic and Dexcom have introduced new systems which have witnessed lower frequency of errors. The MARD value for new sensors has decreased, new devices need lesser calibrations per day and most of the devices are approved for paediatric use. This has led to 50-60 percent jump in the revenues of some manufacturers.

Companies profiled include

1. Medtronic Inc.

2. Dexcom

3. Abbott

4. Johnson And Johnson (Animas Corp)

5. Insulet Corp

6. Tandem Diabetes

7. Echo Therapeutics

This Research Report on CGM System Market covers

1. Historical data

2. Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR upto 2028

3. Industry Analysis

4. Competitive Analysis

5. Key geographic growth data

6. Deep profiles top competitive companies

