Disposable Medical Devices Sensors Market Size 2021 Share, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth and Forecast 2028

Disposable medical devices is segmented on the basis of applications which include diagnostic disposable sensors market, therapeutic disposable sensors and patient monitoring sensors market. The diagnostic and patient monitoring market have the highest market share. Rise of the medical imaging sensor market, wearable devices, high prevalence of diabetic and CVDs are the major factors driving the market growth for diagnostic and patient monitoring market. Recent advances in surgical techniques like robotic surgery, endoscopic surgeries and other minimally invasive procedures have contributed in a big way to the applications of these devices. There is a demand for high image quality cameras since these procedures require a lot of accuracy and precision. Therapeutics applications will also have a good market growth. Conventional diagnostic imaging devices like X-Rays, CT Scanners, MRI machines etc. have a significant impact on the market growth.

Further the market is segmented on the basis of sensor types i.e. temperature sensors, pressure sensors, image sensors accelerometers and biosensors. The disposable images sensors is driven by changes in technology. The market for CMOS (Complementary Metal-oxide Semiconductor) is growing rapidly and is fast replacing CCD (Charge-coupled Device) as the major technology in medical image sensing devices.

Further the market is segmented on the basis of placement of sensors. The segments include Invasive disposable medical devices sensors market, Wearable disposable medical devices sensors market, Strip sensors disposable medical devices sensors market, Ingestible sensors disposable medical devices sensors market.

The major geographies include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW. North America has the highest market share followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The companies are concentrating on expanding their market in the emerging countries. Countries such as Japan, India and China are offering opportunities for the companies to manufacture their products in their regions. Major players include GE healthcare, Philips healthcare, Medtronic, Given Imaging and others.

Companies profiled include-

1. GE Healthcare

2. Philips Healthcare

3. Analog devices

4. Given imaging ltd.

5. Lifescan Inc.

6. Stmicroelectronics Inc.

7. On semiconductor

8. Smiths Medical

9. Honeywell

10. Medtronic

11. Covidien

12. OmniVision

13. Sensirion

14. Given Imaging

15. Olympus

16. Philips Healthcare

17. Sensirion Ag

18. Jant Pharmacal

19. Gentag Inc.

20. Measurement Specialities Inc.

21. Awaiba

22. Toshiba

23. Sharp

24. Perkin Elmer

25. Hamatatsu

26. Neusoft

27. Suni medical

28. Canon

29. Teledyne dalsa

30. Pixel Plus

