Global Report on Flame Retardant Chemical Market 2021 Shares, Revenue, Trends, Top Countries Data with Global Demand Analysis and Opportunity Outlook 2028

The report additionally shares critical insights on Flame Retardant Chemical Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2028. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter's five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Flame retardants are the chemicals that can be mixed with the base materials as additive flame retardants or can also be chemically bonded to it as reactive flame retardants. These chemicals are usually used to suppress, delay or inhibit the production of flames so that spread of fire can be prevented. These flame retardant chemicals are used in the manufacture of number of products across a number of industries such as building and construction, automotive and transportation industry, wires and cables and last but not the least textile industry.

The major factors driving the market are the increasing regulations for safety in case of fire borne hazards, extensive use of flame retardant chemicals in various sectors such as furnishing, transportation, and electronic equipments. Continuous research and development is done in the field. As a result of which development of better quality of chemicals such as non-halogenated flame retardants are produced, and their market size is also increasing. Although, there are many factors which are driving the market but there are certain factors which act as a restraint for the market such as health concerns and stringent environmental regulations. Also, the increasing cost of the chemicals used in the production is increasing which is acting as a hurdle for the market.

Global flame retardant chemicals market can be segmented based on a number of factors such as on the basis of its type it can be divided in categories such as Aluminum trihydrate, Brominated, Antimony Oxide, and Organo phosphorous. On the basis of end user it can be divided as those used in building & construction industry, electronics industry, automotive and transportation industry, textiles industry etc. The geographic analysis done by us explains that Asia-pacific region has the largest share followed by North America. The major market leaders of the field are Basf Se, Chemtex speciality limited, Signum etc.

