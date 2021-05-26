LED Billboard Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2025: Trending Technologies, Leading Players, Business Strategies, Future Growth

Kenneth Research, in its repository of market research reports, have recently added a report on LED Billboard Market which emphasizes on the latest trends, key opportunities, drivers, and the challenges associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2025. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period and further attain a market revenue of USD XXX in the year 20XX. The LED Billboard Market is anticipated to grow primarily on account of the growing trade of ICT goods and services worldwide. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the exports of ICT goods globally increased from 11.164% of total goods exports in 2017 to 11.53% of total goods exports in 2019. Additionally, exports of ICT services increased from 5.61% of service exports (BoP) in 2001 to 10.37% of service exports (BoP) in 2017. On the other hand, growing awareness amongst individuals for using the internet is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. For instance, the total number of individuals using the internet grew from 8% of total population in 2001 to 49% of total population in 2017. Moreover, backed by the increasing demand for high-speed internet amongst the individuals, organizations operating in the field of telecom are increasingly working on deploying 5G network technology, as this technology provides internet access at very high speeds. By 2025, it is estimated that as many as 1.2 billion of total internet connections will account to 5G. Further, one-third of the world is projected to be covered with 5G connectivity by the end of 2025.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

LED Billboard is a flat panel display, which uses an array of light-emitting diodes as a video display. An LED panel is a small display, or a component of a larger display. They are typically used outdoors in store signs and billboards.

The report forecast global LED Billboard market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2025 due to coronavirus situation.

The report offers detailed coverage of LED Billboard industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading LED Billboard by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global LED Billboard market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify LED Billboard according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading LED Billboard company.

Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) :

Part 1:

Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region

Part 2:

Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.

Part 3:

Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography

Part 4:

Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 5:

Europe Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 6:

North America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 7:

South America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 8:

Middle East & Africa Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 9:

Market Features

Part 10:

Investment Opportunity

Part 11:

Conclusion

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key Companies

Daktronics

Unilumin

Absen

Liantronics

Barco

Watchfire

Leyard

Lighthouse

Sansitech

AOTO

Ledman

Lopu

Yaham

Optec Display

Szretop

Mary

QSTech

Teeho

Market by Type

Single base color LED Billboard

Double base color LED Billboard

Full color LED Billboard

Market by Application

Indoor

Outdoor

