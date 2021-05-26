Live Chat software Market Research Report: Global Market Review & Outlook (2021-2026) – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Live Chat software Market Growth : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global live chat software market expected to grew at a CAGR of around 7.4% during forecast period (2021-2026)

Live chat software refers to a medium utilized by online ventures and organizations to provide immediate customer support and real-time information. It offers various benefits, including increased market reach, reduced support cost, enhanced customer satisfaction and convenience, etc. Live chat software has widespread applications across diverse industries, including automotive, healthcare, aerospace, real estate, information technology (IT) and telecommunication, education and training, travel and tourism, BFSI, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Live Chat Software Market Trends:

The sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease has forced various organizations to work remotely. As a result, there is a rising adoption of several real-time communication models, such as live chat software. Furthermore, the increasing deployment of cloud-based live chat software by numerous SMEs to expand their market reach is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, various companies are integrating customer relationship management tools with live chat software to enhance customer experience and increase the retention rate. Additionally, the growing product adoption by several end-use industries due to the emergence of numerous innovative features, such as co-browsing and screen-sharing, automated pop-up messages, social media integration and mobile support, are anticipated to further strengthen the market growth over the forecasted period.

Global Live Chat Software Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Comm100 Network Corporation, Freshdesk Inc. (Freshworks Inc.), Kayako, LiveChat Inc., Liveperson Inc., Logmein Inc., Provide Support LLC, Pure Chat Inc., SnapEngage LLC and Zendesk Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, deployment type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Informational Live Chat Systems

Customer Service Live Chat Systems

Sales Live Chat Systems

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Application:

BFSI

IT and Consulting

Retail and E-commerce

Travel and Hospitality

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Education

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

