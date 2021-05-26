Investment Casting Market Size Report : Global Market Review & Outlook (2021-2026) – IMARC Group 

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Investment Casting Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” The Investment Casting Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Investment casting, also called precision casting, is an industrial process of manufacturing ceramic, plaster, shell, plastic, etc. This is one of the oldest manufacturing processes that involves dipping wax patterns or structures into the slurry of refractory materials. Superalloys, steel, aluminum, titanium, etc., are some of the common materials used in this procedure. Investment casting is widely utilized to produce various machinery components, such as turbine blades, medical equipment, firearm components, automotive components, engine parts, compressors, etc. As a result, investment casting is widely adopted across various sectors, like automotive, military, aerospace, oil & gas, medical, energy, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Investment Casting Market Trends:

The increasing demand for manufacturing different aircraft components is augmenting the global market for investment casting. Moreover, the rising need for constructing high-quality, corrosion-resistant, and durable machinery parts in the military and defense sector is also catalyzing the product demand. Furthermore, the advent of fast-drying equipment in the investment casting process for producing components at lower prices is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising focus on reducing carbon emissions from the automotive industry will continue to augment the demand for advanced and lightweight cast components in the coming years.

Investment Casting Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Alcoa Corporation, CIREX bv (Signicast Corporation), Dongfeng Metal Products Co. Ltd., Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal Co. Ltd., Impro, MetalTek, Milwaukee Precision Casting, Ningbo Jiwei Melt Mould Castings Co. Ltd., Ningbo Wanguan, Precision Castparts Coporation, RLM Industries, Taizhou Xinyu Precision Casting Co. Ltd. and Zollern.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, process type, material and application.

Breakup by Process Type:

Sodium Silicate Process

Tetraethyl Orthosilicate (Silica Sol Process)

Breakup by Material:

Superalloys

Steel

Aluminum

Titanium

Others

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Aerospace & Military

Oil and Gas

Energy

Medical

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

