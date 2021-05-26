Control Towers Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Control Towers Market Size; Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global control towers market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2015-2020 and expects the market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Control towers are a centralized hub for an active cloud platform, aiming at end-to-end distribution chain control and visibility. They offer a detailed insight into incoming and outgoing shipment services, like advanced shipping notice (ASN) and on-time delivery. Control towers are integrated with warehouse management systems (WMS), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and transportation management systems (TMS).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Control Towers Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the establishment of centralized infrastructures by organizations across different sectors, where control towers offer omnichannel access to information via smart devices. This helps in providing improved security, maintaining a competitive outline in the market, and keeping pace with shifting customer behavior. Moreover, several key players are leveraging advanced technologies, like machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), to break down data silos, obtain real-time actionable insights, reduce manual processes, and assist autonomous decision-making. Additionally, the expanding applications of control towers in the healthcare sector to manage the supply of critical equipment and improve patients’ quality of care are also driving the market growth. Besides this, the growing prominence of control towers to mitigate supply chain disruptions and optimize core logistics functions will continue to drive the global market for control towers in the coming years.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/control-towers-market/requestsample

Global Control Towers Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Accenture Plc, Blue Yonder Inc., E2open LLC, Elementum, Infor US LLC (Koch Industries Inc.), Kinaxis Inc., Llamasoft Inc. (Coupa Software Incorporated), One Network Enterprises Inc., Pearlchain.net, SAP SE, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and Viewlocity Technologies Pty Ltd. (Friedman Corporation).

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Analytical

Operational

Breakup by Application:

Supply Chain

Transportation

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Aerospace and Defense

Chemicals

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Manufacturing

High Technology Products

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3xPaIys

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

Company Name: IMARC Group

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group