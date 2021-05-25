Physical Identity and Access Management Market Analysis 2021-2028 Size, Technology, Future Growth, Share, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Physical Identity and Access Management Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Physical Identity and Access Management Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2028. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Physical Identity and Access Management Technology is a solution that works in identity management, it also disparate automating processes, physical security systems, and simplifying control of vendors, employees and other identities. PIAM software allows organization to manage the “life cycle” of identities as they relate to physical access; it includes synchronization of on/off-boarding across all systems harboring an identity record, access zone and profile management, and role-based physical access. These unified software systems can better meet the dual challenge of access control and identity verification by centralizing all identity information across relevant systems while applying rules based conformance.

Deployment of Physical identity and access management (PIAM) is increasing because of the development of technology and product, compliance mandates, a greater desire has developed to manage alternative user populations such as contractors and on-premises visitors, and a sharp emphasis is done on timely and secure access. Organizations should continue to work for the developments in external authorization capabilities because of the potentially benefits it consists.

The basic concept of Physical identity and access management technology is to make sure that no person or facility is in a place where it should not be present.

Factors those are driving the market are its ability to provide seamless end to end security management due to these benefits they are even suggested by the security managers. PIAM is also flourishing due to the emergence of promising markets such as airport, IT, Telecom, BFSI etc. Some of the challenges faced by the market are lack of support from investors and difficulty in dealing with multiple identities.

The demand for Physical identity and access market is expected to increase in forecasted period due to the increasing security and operation management concerns. Country level analysis has been done in our reports through which it can be concluded that North America is the leading market in the field followed by Europe and Asia pacific region.

Companies Profiled include

1. Alert enterprise

2. Integid Gmbh

3. Netiq

4. Intellisoft

5. Identiv

6. Access Security Corporation

7. Quantum Secure

8. Integid

9. Portal guard

10. Avatier

11. Okta

12. Access manager

13. JiJi password reset suite

14. WSO2 identity server

15. OpenIDM

16. Tuple

17. Userbase

18. Adaxes

19. 4tress

20. Access sentinel

21. Access:One

22. Account genious

23. AIMS

24. Apache syncope

25. ARMS

26. Bi-Cube IPM

27. CA identity suite

28. CL Badge

29. Cloudthentic

30. Courion

31. Horacius

