Proteomics Market Outlook 2021-2028 Share, Size, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, and Demand Forecast

The proteomics market is segmented on the basis of proteomics instrumentation technology such as protein microarray (biochips, microarray instruments), spectroscopy (Mass and NMR), X-ray crystallography, chromatography, electrophoresis, proteomics reagents, proteomics services (analytical lab services, protein identification, extraction, sequencing, data analysis, maintaining bioinformatics data bases). The market is driven by growing need of personalized medicines, new discoveries in the field of genomics, rise in funds for proteomics based research, growing research and development expenditure, advancement in technologies, new techniques, high output, high resolutions achiness and instruments have been developed, availability of private funds and rise in the Asian markets like China and Japan.

The top 10 companies own 40 to 50 percent of the market. Proteomic instrumentation market is dominated by proteomic microarray, accounting for around 50% of the revenue followed by spectroscopy techniques. Proteomic reagents market is dominated by immunoassays.

The market is restrained by various factors such as: success ratio of the researches is not very high, limitations of personalized medicines and lengthy regulatory approval process, reduction in funds by the US government, which owes 40% of this market, highly expensive medicines, which are 1000 fold costlier than the normal medicines present in the market and research and market is limited to a few developed nations only.

Major opportunities for the market lie in the Asian markets where contract research organizations are on a rise. Proteomics is science with broad applications in the field of therapeutics and diagnostics. Growing R&D and emergence of new players will create more market opportunities. Major players in the proteomics market are Thermo Fischer scientific corporation, Agilent technologies, Luminex corporation, Sigma-Aldrich corporation, Danaher corporation, Bio-Rad corporation, Waters corporation, PerkinElmer, Affymetrix and others.

Companies profiled

1. Genzyme Corporation

2. Thermo Fischer scientific corporation

3. Becton Dickinson and Co

4. BG medicine

5. Agilent technologies

6. Luminex corporation

7. Sigma-Aldrich corporation

8. Danaher corporation

9. Anaspec Inc

10. Asterand PLC

11. Applied biosystems Inc

12. Bayer technology

13. Bio-Rad corporation

14. Waters corporation

15. PerkinElmer

16. Affymetrix

17. GE healthcare

18. Genesystems Inc

19. Activx Biosciences Inc

20. Amgen Inc

21. Beckman coulter

22. Biacore International AB

23. Biocarta Inc

24. Bruker biosciences

25. Caliper Lifesciences

26. Cellzome AG

27. Commonwealth biotechnologies

28. Digilab biovision GmBH

29. Dionex Corp

30. Dualsystems biotech AG

Request for Complete Report:

