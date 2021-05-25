Cardiology Surgical and Interventional Cardiology Devices Market 2021-2028 With Impact Analysis of COVID-19, Share, Technology, Future Growth, Top Companies

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Cardiology Surgical and Interventional Cardiology Devices Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Cardiology Surgical and Interventional Cardiology Devices Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2028. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Cardiology Surgical & Interventional Cardiology Devices Market by Country (United States, Canada, India, China, Japan, United Kingdom), Company Profiles, Share, Trends, Analysis, Size, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast 2020 â€“ 2028

The prevalence of heart diseases globally increases the demand for interventional cardiology surgeries. The cardiology surgeries are costly and have some risk factor attached – there is 3-5% probability of patient’s death. The global increase in life style oriented diseases has indirectly put pressure on the economies of the nation. The patient alone does not bear the cost of the treatment. The funding comes from the government health programs, reimbursement policies and health insurances to enable the patient for getting treatment.

US is the largest market for the Cardiovascular surgery devices with 46% of global share. Europe has captured 27% of market share in the cardiovascular surgery devices. APAC has largest growth in the market which mainly comes from the China and Japan.

Key companies profiled include

1. Abbott Cardiovascular

2. Boston Scientific Corp.

3. C.R. Bard, Inc.

4. Cook Medical

5. Medtronic. Inc

6. Toshiba Medical systems

7. Biosense Webster, Inc.

8. Edwards Lifescience Corp.

9. Lombard Medical,

10. Atricure Inc.,

11. Atrium Medical Corporation.,

12. Johnson And Johnson,

13. GE Healthcare (Interventional Imaging),

14. Philips Healthcare(Interventional Imaging),

15. Smiths Medical(Interventional Imaging),

16. St. Judes Medical,

17. Hansen Medical,

18. Berlin Heart,

19. Cambridge Heart

This Research Report covers

1. Historical data

2. Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR upto 2028

3. Industry Analysis

4. Competitive Analysis

5. Key geographic growth data

6. Deep profiles top competitive companies

