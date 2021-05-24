Blockchain in Energy Market Provides an In-Depth Insight of Sales, Opportunities by Types and Application to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has released a report on Blockchain in Energy Market that studies the segments, trends, opportunities, growth drivers and restraints for the market throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025. The report further contains key matrices and industrial insights that helps decision makers to understand better about the market, including both the current scenario as well as the consequences in the coming years.

Global Blockchain in Energy Market to reach USD 34.70 million by 2025. Global Blockchain in Energy Market valued approximately USD 156.7 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 82.24% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rapidly increasing utilization of blockchain for data management, for tracking financial transactions and financial interactions. It also Provides a secure network for businesses to manage data. Blockchain reduces operational costs and capital expenditure provides better risk management and security. Automation is gaining popularity this days which needs data integrity and security which is driving the growth Global Blockchain in Energy Market.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Furthermore, increasing focus on enabling real-time transactions and designing of more vigorous business models is aiding to the growth of the Market. However, Shortage regulatory standards, indeterminate regulatory landscape, and authenticity concern of users are the restraints to the Market. Blockchain refers to a decentralized ledger technology. In the energy sector, it will facilitate people to trade energy among each other. The unused energy is sold to neighboring buildings. While all the buildings are still connected to the grid, transactions are managed and stored on a blockchain. The Blockchain have many uses such as facilitating a peer-to-peer energy trading model, propagation of Distributed Energy Grids (DERs) and other independent renewable energy sources like solar panels, development of cryptocurrencies, Smart utility metering system, Decentralized energy data platform, Supply chain and logistics optimization, Asset Tracking, Bill of Lading, Transfer of Title.

The regional analysis of Global Blockchain in Energy Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of Market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market players in Blockchain in Energy Market are Power Ledger Pty Ltd, WePower UAB, LO3 Energy, Inc., Grid +, BTL Group Ltd., The Sun Exchange (Pty) Ltd., Conjoule GmbH, Enosi Foundation, Electron (Chaddenwych Services Limited)., Accenture, AWS, Bigchaindb, Deloitte, IBM, Infosys, Microsoft, Nodalblock, Oracle, SAP, Enosi, Electron, Drift and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.

Blockchain in Energy Market Segmentation:

By Application:

*Grid Management

*Energy Trading

*Government Risk and Compliance Management

*Payment Schemes

*Supply Chain Management

*Others

By Technology Type:

*Open Blockchain

*Closed Blockchain

*Consortium Blockchain

*Hybrid Blockchain

By Type:

*Private

*Public

By Component:

*Platform

*Services

By End-Use:

*Power Sector

*Oil & Gas Sector

By Region:

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

