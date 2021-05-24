Floating Solar Panel Market 2021 – Increase in Demand Expected in Forecasted Year to 2025, Consumption Status, Top Manufacture with Types and Applications | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has released a report on Floating Solar Panel Market that studies the segments, trends, opportunities, growth drivers and restraints for the market throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025. The report further contains key matrices and industrial insights that helps decision makers to understand better about the market, including both the current scenario as well as the consequences in the coming years.

Global Floating Solar Panel Market was valued at USD 163.20 Million in the year 2017. Global Floating Solar Panel Market is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.42% from 2017 to reach USD 1847.69 Million by the year 2025. Asia Pacific region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and Asia Pacific Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At country level China, Japan and India hold the highest Market share in 2016 and it is projected to grow at a strongly in the coming years.

Major market players in Floating Solar Panel Market are Solaris Synergy, Sharp Corporation, Trina Solar, Yingli Solar, Pristine Sun LLC, Sino Group, KYOCERA Corporation, ITOCHU Corporation, Hanwha Group, Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, JA SOLAR Co. Ltd. also other 12 companies detailed information in provided in research report.

Strength

Low operation and maintenance cost

Rising need for renewable energy

Weakness

Expensive and delicate

Opportunities

Decrease of evaporation

Threats

The availability of solar radiation can differ depending on location

The Global Solar Floating Panel is segmented by product type, by connectivity, by location, and by region in the forecasted period. The major shares of the Market come from Stationary in Global Floating Solar Panel Market. On the other hand, On-Grid type for this Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025.

By Product Type

Stationary Floating Solar Panels

Tracking Floating Solar Panels

By Connectivity

On Grid Floating Solar Panel

Off-Grid Floating Solar Panel

By Location

On-Shore Floating Solar Panel

Off-Shore Floating Solar Panel

By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

Key points covered in this report:

The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

