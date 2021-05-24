Portable Printer Market 2021 Industry Share, Trends, Developing Technologies, Traders, Regional Overview 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has released a report on Portable Printer Market that studies the segments, trends, opportunities, growth drivers and restraints for the market throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025. The report further contains key matrices and industrial insights that helps decision makers to understand better about the market, including both the current scenario as well as the consequences in the coming years.

Global Portable Printer Market was valued at USD 5.53 Billion in the year 2017. Global Portable Printer Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.90% from 2017 to 2025 to reach USD 20.68 Billion. North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and Asia Pacific Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, the U.S. holds the highest Market share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a strongly in the coming years.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The major Market players in Portable Printer Market are Honeywell International Inc., Canon Inc., Toshiba Tec Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, FUJITSU ISOTEC LIMITED, Hitachi Ltd., Nipson Technology and other 13 companies detailed information is provided in research report). Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

Major Opportunities in Portable Printer Market

Ease-of-use and implementation process

Major Challenges Portable Printer Market

Threats from Chinese manufacturers

The major shares are expected from Thermal Printer segment in Global Portable Printer Market with highest CAGR. As they are used in logistics.

By Vertical Market

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Technology

Inkjet

Thermal

Impact

Others

By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

The Portable Solar Charger Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Portable Solar Charger Market before evaluating its possibility.

