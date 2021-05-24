Power Bank Market – Development, Size, Share and Development Status Demand Forecast 2021-2025

Kenneth Research has released a report on Power Bank Market that studies the segments, trends, opportunities, growth drivers and restraints for the market throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025. The report further contains key matrices and industrial insights that helps decision makers to understand better about the market, including both the current scenario as well as the consequences in the coming years.

Global Portable Solar Charger Market was valued at USD 16.89 Billion in the year 2017. Global Portable Solar Charger Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 41.84 Billion. North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and European Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, the U.S. holds the highest Market share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a strongly in the coming years.

The major market Players in Portable Solar Charger Market are Philips Lighting Holding B.V, Cobra Electronics Corporation, Solartab Limited, Solio Inc., Media Data Systems Pte Ltd, EMPONI, Voltaic System and other 13 companies detailed information is provided in research report). Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

Opportunities Portable Solar Charger Market

Can offer substitute source of energy

Challenges Portable Solar Charger Market

High dependent on sunlight

The major shares are expected from Hybrid solar charger segment in Global Portable Solar Charger Market with highest CAGR.

By Application

Backpack portable solar charger

Small portable solar charger

Fold out portable solar charger

Others

By End User

Military End-User

Individual Consumer

Transportation

By Product Type

Amorphous solar charger

Mono-crystalline solar charger

Hybrid solar charger

Poly-crystalline solar charger



By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Industry Vision

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research

2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews

2.2. Industry Size Estimation

2.2.1. Bottoms-Up Approach

2.2.2. Top-Down Approach

2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. Research Assumptions

2.4.1. Assumption

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Strength

4.3. Weakness

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Threats

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Patent & Standards

5. Industry Trends

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6. Power Bank Industry, By Capacity Range

6.1. Capacity 500 mAh to 3,499 mAh

6.2. Capacity 3,500 mAh to 6,499 mAh

6.3. Capacity 6,500 mAh to 9,499 mAh

6.4. Capacity 9,500 mAh to 12,499 mAh

6.5. Capacity 12,500 mAh to 15,499 mAh

6.6. Capacity above 15,500 mAh

7. Power Bank Industry, By Application

7.1. Smartphones

7.2. Tablets

7.3. Portable Media Devices

7.4. Others

8. Power Bank Industry, By Battery Type

8.1. Lithium-polymer

8.2. Lithium-ion

9. Geographical Analysis

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.2.3. Mexico

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. U.K.

9.3.4. RoE

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. RoAPAC

9.5. RoW

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

