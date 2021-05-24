Smart Grid Market Share 2021 Explosive Factors of Revenue Industry Expansion Strategies, Analysis & Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has released a report on Smart Grid Market that studies the segments, trends, opportunities, growth drivers and restraints for the market throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025. The report further contains key matrices and industrial insights that helps decision makers to understand better about the market, including both the current scenario as well as the consequences in the coming years.

Global Smart Grid Market was valued at USD 20.49 Billion in the year 2017. Global Smart Grid Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.83% from 2017 to reach USD 81.45 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Market share in 2016 and North America Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level U.S, Canada, Mexico holds the highest Market share in 2016 and it is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079021

The major player in smart grid Market are ALSTOM, Aclara Technologies LLC., General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SA, Oracle Corporation, ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Siemens AG, Open Systems International Inc., Wipro Limited.

SWOT Analysis of Smart Grid Market

Strength

Government Legislation and Policies

Weakness

Installation cost is higher

Opportunities

Enable Market for electricity to flourish

Threats

Network communication is critical

The Global Smart Grid Market is segmented by hardware, by software, and by services in the forecasted period. In Software segment, the major shares of the Market come from Communication segment in Global Smart Grid Market. As hardware and software come under communication and together create a mesh network. On the other hand, by hardware type, Sensors for Smart Grid Market is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025.

Global Smart Grid Market Overview By Software

Smart Grid Distribution Management

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Smart Grid Communication

Billing and Customer Information System

Substation Automation

Grid Asset Management

Global Smart Grid Market Overview By Service

Maintenance & Support

Consulting

Deployment & Integration

Global Smart Grid Market Overview By Hardware

Sensors

Programmable Logic Controller

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Meter

Networking Hardware

Others

Global Smart Grid Market Overview By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key points covered in this report:

The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

