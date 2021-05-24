Solid-State Lighting Market 2021 Explosive Factors of Revenue by Industry Demography, Share and Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has released a report on Solid State Lighting Market that studies the segments, trends, opportunities, growth drivers and restraints for the market throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025. The report further contains key matrices and industrial insights that helps decision makers to understand better about the market, including both the current scenario as well as the consequences in the coming years.

Global Solid State Lighting Market was valued at USD 126.76 Billion in the year 2017. Solid State Lighting Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 207.5 Billion by the year 2025. Asia Pacific region holds the highest Market share in 2017 with European region is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, South Korea is the biggest Market in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years.

On the other hand, the automotive sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025. Solid state lightings are being used in the lights of some top automotive manufacturers. It is predicted that OLEDs will be used in the interiors of the cars in the coming years.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The major Market Players in Solid State Lighting Market are General Electric Company, OSRAM Light AG, Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Eaton Corporation PLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and other 13 companies is also provided. Samsung Electronics, General Electric, and Panasonic are some of the key manufacturers in the Solid State Lighting Market with Samsung Electronics holding the substantial Market share because of its better global presence both at production and at an operational level. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

The commercial segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period. With the increasing number of smartphone user, there is a demand for advanced technology in the display Market. The Governments of different countries are helping the local manufacturers by providing them resources. Thus, Solid State lighting Market has a strong potential across the major countries.

By Technology

Solid-State Lighting

LEDs

OLEDs

Fluorescent Lighting

LFL

CFL

CCFL

By Application

General Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Medical Lighting

Others

By Sector

Commercial Sector

Residential Sector

Industrial Sector

Others

By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

