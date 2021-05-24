Precision Agriculture Market Report 2020 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026

In the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, Precision Agriculture Market is projected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX million. The Precision Agriculture Market Research Report from ReportsnReports offers analysis and insights into the various factors that are expected to be prevalent during the forecasted period, as well as their impacts on the market’s development.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Due to the effects of COVID-19, the implementation of Precision Agriculture Marketis expected to witness a rapid advance, thereby resulting in the fast growth of the Precision Agriculture Market. This is mainly due to the rapid adoption of the technology for mapping the spread of the disease and implementing preventive measures. Hence, various government organizations are utilizing the Precision Agriculture Market technology for varied applications during the pandemic.

Precision agriculture is also known as precision ag or precision farming. Perhaps the easiest way to understand precision ag is to think of it as everything that makes the practice of farming more accurate and controlled when it comes to the growing of crops and raising livestock. A key component of this farm management approach is the use of information technology and a wide array of items such as GPS guidance, control systems, sensors, robotics, drones, autonomous vehicles, variable rate technology, GPS-based soil sampling, automated hardware, telematics, and software.

This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Precision Agriculture industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Precision Agriculture. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Precision Agriculture in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Precision Agriculture market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hardware

Software

Services

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Precision Agriculture market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Field Mapping

Yield Monitoring

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Crop Scouting

Irrigation Management

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

The Goal of Precision Agriculture Market Report is to provide a complete market evaluation which includes insightful observations, information, actual data, market data verified by the industry, and forecasts with a proper set of hypotheses and methodologies. The study also analyzes global companies, including patterns in growth, opportunities for industry, investment strategies, and conclusions from experts. The study focuses on globally performing key players to clarify, identify and analyze the multiple aspects of the demand for Precision Agriculture Market.

