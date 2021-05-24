UK Pet Insurance Market Report- Growth Opportunities | Petplan, Animal Friends, Tesco Bank

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2604459
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report
Petplan
Animal Friends
Tesco Bank
More Than
Sainsbury’s Bank
Red Sands
Allianz
RSA
Aviva
U K Insurance
Bought By Many
and more..
Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2604459
Table of Contents
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Pet insurance growth faltered in 2018 but is expected to pick back up
1.2. Key findings
1.3. Critical success factors
2. PET INSURANCE MARKET DYNAMICS
2.1. The UK pet insurance market stagnated in 2018
2.1.1. The number of pet insurance policyholders fell in 2018
2.1.2. GWP is dominated by dog insurance
2.1.3. Average premiums vary by type of pet
2.2. The gross cost of claims continues on an upward trend despite a fall in frequency
2.2.1. The number of claims notified fell for the first time in five years
2.2.2. Gross claims in the pet insurance market saw minimal growth
2.2.3. Technology is a double-edged sword
2.2.4. Veterinary salaries have had little impact on the cost of claims, but this will change
2.2.5. The average claim varies considerably depending on the type of pet
2.3. Summary of the current market by product
2.4. The proportion of UK households with pets has decreased
2.4.1. The number of dogs remained the same, but the number of cats decreased
2.4.2. The size of the potential pet insurance market is almost four times its current value
2.4.3. Obesity within the UK pet population is an increasing problem
3. COMPETITOR DYNAMICS
3.1. The structure of the UK pet insurance market
3.1.1. Allianz, RSA, and Red Sands are the largest underwriters in the market
3.1.2. The top three providers have very similar offerings
3.1.3. Bought By Many is bringing innovation to the market
3.1.4. Waggel takes pet insurance fully digital
3.2. The leading players have the greatest marketing expenditure
4. THE MARKET GOING FORWARD
4.1. The market is set to continue growing
4.1.1. Total market GWP is forecast to reach £1.7bn in 2022
4.1.2. Policy numbers will continue rising
4.2. The cost of claims will continue to increase
4.2.1. Dog insurance claims are forecast to increase through to 2023
4.2.2. The average cost of a cat insurance claim is expected to rise
4.2.3. The number of claims is expected to fall in the other pet segment
4.3. Reducing costs will be key for pet insurers
4.3.1. Pet insurers should replicate innovation seen in the private medical insurance market
4.3.2. Blockchain can reduce costs and improve the customer experience
4.4. Different avenues could be utilized to increase product uptake
4.4.1. Pet insurance in the US is becoming an increasingly popular employee benefit
4.4.2. Social media could allow insurers to target digital-savvy individuals and educate pet owners
5. APPENDIX
5.1. Abbreviations and acronyms
5.2. Methodology
5.2.1. Competitor rankings
5.2.2. 2018 UK Insurance Consumer Survey
5.2.3. Forecasting methodology
5.3. Secondary sources
5.4. Further reading