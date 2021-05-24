Energy Harvesting Market 2021: Global Industry Trends, Investment Opportunities, In-depth Research Covers COVID-19 Impact on Growth Insights and Future Forecast to 2025

Kenneth Research has released a report on Energy harvesting Market that studies the segments, trends, opportunities, growth drivers and restraints for the market throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025. The report further contains key matrices and industrial insights that helps decision makers to understand better about the market, including both the current scenario as well as the consequences in the coming years.

Global Energy Harvesting Market was valued at USD 500 Million in the year 2019. Global Energy Harvesting Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to reach USD 934 Million by the year 2025. Energy Harvesting is a procedure where unused and naturally formed energy is utilized to produce energy using various advanced technologies.

For industry structure analysis, the Energy Harvesting industry is relatively low concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five players account for about 46% of the revenue Market.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Energy harvesting have wide range of application areas such as automotive sector, consumer durable electronics sector, wireless sensor network (WSN), industrial sector, building and home automation sector, military and aerospace sector, among others. Consumer electronics forms one of the major application areas in energy harvesting market.

Major market players in Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, Cypress Semiconductor, Wurth Electronics, Analog Devices, Microchip Technology, STMicroelectronics, Fujitsu, Enocean, Silicon Labs, Laird Thermal Systems, Cymbet, Mide Technology, Alta Devices, Powercast, MicroGen Systems, Micropelt, and brief information of 3 more companies provided in the report.

Energy Harvesting Market Segmentation

Energy Harvesting Market Overview, By Product

*Photovoltaic

*Thermoelectric

*Electrodynamic

Energy Harvesting Market Overview, By Application

*Industrial

*Consumer Electronics

*Building & Home

*WSN

*Security

*Others

Energy Harvesting Market Overview, By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Industry Vision

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.2. Industry Size Estimation

2.2.1. Bottoms-Up Approach

2.2.2. Top-Down Approach

2.2.3. Annual Turnover Process

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. Research Assumptions

2.4.1. Assumption

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Strength

4.3. Weakness

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Threats

5. Industry Trends

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6. Energy Harvesting Industry, By Product

6.1. Photovoltaic

6.1. Thermoelectric

6.3. Electrodynamic

7. Energy Harvesting Industry, By Application

7.1. Industrial

7.2. Consumer Electronics

7.3. Building & Home

7.4. WSN

7.5. Security

7.6. Others

8 Geographical Analysis

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. U.K.

8.3.4. RoE

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. India

8.4.4. RoAPAC

8.5. RoW

8.5.1. Latin America

8.5.1.1. Brazil

8.5.1.2. Argentina

8.5.1.3. Rest of Latin America

8.5.2. Middle East and Africa

