Europe Dental Implants Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Dental Implants Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025” the europe dental Implants Market expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Dental implants refer to artificial tooth roots made up of biocompatible metals, such as zirconia and titanium, that support false teeth and tooth bridges. They are surgically inserted beneath the gums in the jawbone to secure the denture and bridges of artificial teeth. Dental implants provide a natural feel as compared to the regular dentures. The most common types of dental implants comprise of endosteal, subperiosteal, and transosteal. In Europe, the rising incidences of oral health issues, such as dental caries, periodontal diseases, and tooth decay, are currently driving the need for dental implants.

Europe Dental Implants Market Trends:

The changing consumer inclination from conventional dentures towards dental implants for restoring facial appearance, enhancing oral hygiene, and mitigating the inconvenience of removing dentures, is propelling the market growth in the region. Moreover, the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry for improving facial aesthetics is also catalyzing the market for dental implants. Additionally, the expanding dental tourism sector, along with the rising consumer awareness towards maintaining good dental hygiene, is further bolstering the product demand. The advent of prosthetics to assist in the re-establishment of oral movements, particularly for the geriatric population, is further expected to drive the market for dental implants in Europe.

Europe Dental Implants Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, material, product and end use.

Breakup by Material:

Titanium Dental Implants

Zirconium Dental Implants

Breakup by Product:

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

Intramucosal Implants

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

