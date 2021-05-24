Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Share: Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global machine-to-machine (M2M) connections market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020 and expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Machine-to-machine (M2M) connections operate via communication networks, data endpoint (DEP), and data integration point (DIP). They help in automating the exchange of data between various technical devices with minimal manual intervention. They also assist organizations in saving costs, restoring functionality; addressing maintenance issues; and monitoring, controlling, and managing remote equipment or devices. As a result, they are combined with the Internet of Things (IoT) to serve different industry verticals.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Trends:



Industrial automation, in confluence with advancements in the internet technology, are positively influencing the utilization of connected devices in several organizations. This represents one of the major factors stimulating the market growth. Moreover, M2M connections are extensively used in e-health solutions to enable remote patient monitoring, minimize healthcare costs, and improve the quality, efficiency, and flexibility of healthcare delivery. Apart from this, due to the rising traction of autonomous vehicles and smart homes, the demand for M2M connections is expected to increase.

Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Telefonica S.A., Texas Instruments Incorporated, U-Blox Holding AG, Verizon Communication Inc. and Vodafone Group Plc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, connection type, technology and end use industry.

Breakup by Connection Type:

Wired

Wireless

Breakup by Technology:

Serial Connection

Power Line Connection

Cellular

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Transportation

Utilities

Retail

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States,Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, South Korea, Australia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Spain, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Others)

Middle East and Africa: (South Africa, Israel)

