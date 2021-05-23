Global Mass Notification Systems Industry Analysis By Vertical, By Solutions and By Region | WhipsmartMI Report

The global Mass Notification Systems market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR 17.23% rate from 2021 to 2026. The growing concern for public safety and security and the increasing implementation of Internet Protocol (IP)-based notification devices are the major factors driving the market growth.

View complete report with Table of Contents @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Mass-Notification-Systems-Market

Education vertical to hold the highest Market share. Mass notification solutions are being used in educational institutions for a long time to make the campus more sustainable. These systems ensure the safety and security of the students and faculty, improve building performance and comfort, streamline institutional operations, reduce operational expenses, and increase long-term financial stability. These solutions help in informing the students, teachers, parents, staff, emergency first responders, and law enforcement agencies about the activities on the campuses.

On-premises segment to hold a higher market share. The mass notification solutions in industrial avenues and manufacturing plants are usually deployed on-premises. The on-premises deployment is generally used for alerting individual employees, updating contact information, and securing personal data and devices on a network, such as computers, laptops, and smartphones.

APAC to witness the highest CAGR. APAC is most prone to natural disasters, with over 70% of the world’s natural disasters occur in this region. Moreover, scientists have predicted that the intensity and incidence of disasters in APAC would increase in the years to come. Accordingly, the Mass N Systemsotification Market share is increasing in APAC as the awareness about public safety, and these systems are growing. Last year, APAC countries introduced a 5-year campaign at United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), which aimed at encouraging greater use of space technology and the Geographic Information System (GIS) for better disaster risk reduction and management, as well as to minimize the environmental costs of economic growth in the region.

Key market players include Motorola Solutions (US), BlackBerry AtHoc (US), Eaton (Ireland), Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), Everbridge (US), Blackboard (US), Desktop Alert (US), OnSolve (US), Singlewire Software (US), xMatters (US), Alertus (US), Johnson Controls (US), Federal Signal Corporation (US), and Rave Mobile Safety (US).

Request a Sample of this research @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/ic0473/Mass-Notification-Systems-Market

The Mass Notification Systems Market has been categorized as below –

By Component

Hardware

Software and Services

By Solution

In-Building Solutions

Wide-Area Solutions

Distributed Recipient Solutions

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Commercial and Industrial

Education

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Defense and Military

Transportation and Logistics

Government

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

On-premises segment to hold a higher market share. The mass notification solutions in industrial avenues and manufacturing plants are usually deployed on-premises. The on-premises deployment is generally used for alerting individual employees, updating contact information, and securing personal data and devices on a network, such as computers, laptops, and smartphones.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report:

Where would all these developments take the industry in the mid to long term?

What are the upcoming industry solutions in the Mass Notification Systems Market?

Which are the major factors expected to drive the MNS market?

Which region would offer high growth opportunity for vendors in the MNS market?

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI is a growth partnership company that provides fact-based consulting services focused on helping our clients achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in business-to- business and business-to- consumer markets. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.

We serve a wide spectrum of global industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Information Technology, Communication, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Defense, Aviation, and Chemicals among others. Our well-seasoned blend of technical and marketing expertise enables us to serve our customers with comprehensive study of global supply chains that helps them to devise highly effective strategies.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Press Release: https://whipsmartmi.com/pressrelease

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090