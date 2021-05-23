2027 Marketing Automation Industry Share, Size, Trends and Key Players Analysis | WhipsmartMI Report

The Marketing Automation Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 12.59% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Increasing need for personalized marketing processes, retention of users, increase in the demand for automated processes, and better lead scoring are the major market drivers.

The global marketing automation market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers the analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers a competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share.

View Complete Report @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Marketing-Automation-Market

The report consists of the list of the vendor’s profile of Marketing Automation include HubSpot, Adobe, Oracle, Salesforce , ActiveCampaign, Acoustic , SAS, Act-On Software, Sendinblue, LeadSquared, Keap

.Marketing Automation Market report has been categorized as below

By Component

Software

Services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Application

Campaign Management

Email Marketing

Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring

Social Media Marketing

Inbound Marketing

Analytics and Reporting

Others

By Industry

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Retail and Consumer Goods

Travel and Hospitality

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Request a sample copy @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/ic0191/Marketing-Automation-Market

It is expected to maintain a large market share. All size and industry types are employing technology to make their business processes simpler. With the use of the marketing automation software, businesses are able to redefine their marketing strategies and target customers with more relevant marketing contents. The small- and medium-sized business market is forecasted to grow. SMEs can make use low-cost marketing automation tools to stay competitive expected to retain the greatest market share The marketing automation market is segmented into campaign management, email marketing, lead nurturing, lead scoring, and social media, reporting, and other forms of marketing (including mobile application, site tracking, and segmentation). North America is projected to have the largest share in the global marketing automation market, with a high growth rate through 2017 It is predicted that North America will be the forefront of marketing automation. The changing needs from enterprises to have a strategic marketing strategy for creating and distributing valuable content, and a well-defined audience, along with growing government backing for marketing automation, are contributing to the expected growth in the market.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

New products/service competitors are exploring?

Key players in the market and how intense is the competition?

What are the upcoming industry trends that manufacturers are focusing on in the future updates?

For each segment, what are the significant opportunities in the market?

What are the key growth strategies adopted by major market players in the market?

What are the key success strategies adopted by major competitors in the market?

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI is a growth partnership company that provides fact-based consulting services focused on helping our clients achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in business-to- business and business-to- consumer markets. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.

We serve a wide spectrum of global industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Information Technology, Communication, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Defense, Aviation, and Chemicals among others. Our well-seasoned blend of technical and marketing expertise enables us to serve our customers with comprehensive study of global supply chains that helps them to devise highly effective strategies.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Press Release: https://whipsmartmi.com/pressrelease

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090