Global Software-Defined Anything (Sdx) Industry Report Value to Grow at a CAGR of 23.79% During 2021-2027

The global software-Defined Anything (SDx) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR 23.79% rate from 2021 to 2026.

The major factor expected to drive the growth of the Software-Defined Anything market is the increasing demand for virtualization and cloud in data centers, which is propelling the adoption of SDx solutions. Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) to account for the highest market share. Organizations are widely adopting SDDC solutions as they enable them to capitalize the agility, elasticity, and scalability of cloud computing. Businesses are leveraging the chief advantages of SDDC that enable them to automate all functions with the help of intelligent software, speeding IT resource provisioning, and enhancement of operational management.

North America to account for the largest market share. North America is expected to grow at a tremendous growth during the forecast period, due to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies and infrastructure helping organizations in the region virtualize their IT infrastructure and facilitate advanced network management.

Key market players include Cisco (US), Dell EMC (US), HPE (US), IBM (US),VMware (US), Huawei (China), Juniper Networks (US), Microsoft (US), Nokia (Finland), Oracle (US), Aryaka Networks (US), Big Switch Networks (US), Citrix (US), Extreme Networks (US), Infovista (France), NEC (Japan), Nutanix (US), Pluribus Networks (US), Red Hat (US).

The Software-Defined Anything Market is categorized as below –

By Type

Software-Defined Networking

Software-Defined Wide Area Network

Software-Defined Data center

Software-Defined Computing

Software-Defined Storage

Software-Defined Data Center Networking

By End User

Service Providers

Telecom Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Enterprises

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Education

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Enterprise segment to constitute a larger market share. The wide adoption of SDx solutions among enterprises can be attributed to the exponentially increasing big data generated by enterprises. This is leading them to go for the multi-fold benefits achieved from improved network efficiency through centralized management, enhanced IT agility, and network customization through fast and reliable application services, to manage the huge data and applications securely.

