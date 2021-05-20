May 2021 Report on Global Dyes Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Dyes industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
KRONOS Worldwide Inc.
Haining Tongyuan Chemical Factory
Clariant International Ltd.
Avocet Dye & Chemical Co. Ltd
Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
Lanxess AG
Huntsman Corporation
BASF SE
Synthetic Corporation
Orion Colorchem Industries
Arkema SA
Setaş Color Center
Synthesia, a.s
Rockwood Holdings, Inc.
By Type:
Reactive Dyes
Vat Dyes
Acid Dyes
Direct Dyes
Disperse Dyes
Others
By Application:
Food
Textile
Printing inks
Paints & coatings
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1.1 Dyes Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Reactive Dyes
1.2.2 Vat Dyes
1.2.3 Acid Dyes
1.2.4 Direct Dyes
1.2.5 Disperse Dyes
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Food
1.3.2 Textile
1.3.3 Printing inks
1.3.4 Paints & coatings
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Dyes Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Dyes Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Dyes Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Dyes Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Dyes Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Dyes (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Dyes Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Dyes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Dyes (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Dyes Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Dyes Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Dyes (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Dyes Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Dyes Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Dyes Market Analysis
3.1 United States Dyes Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Dyes Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Dyes Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Dyes Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Dyes Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Dyes Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Dyes Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Dyes Consumption by Top Countries
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
…continued
