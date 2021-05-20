May 2021 Report on Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Automotive OEM Coatings industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Royal DSM
Deft, Inc.
Eastman Chemical Company
Lord Corporation
Clariant AG
Jotun A/S
Beckers Group
Berger Paints
Cabot Corporation
Valspar Corporation
Solvay S.A
By Type:
Powder Coatings
Water-borne Coatings
Solvent-borne Coatings
Radiation Curable Coatings
By Application:
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1.1 Automotive OEM Coatings Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Powder Coatings
1.2.2 Water-borne Coatings
1.2.3 Solvent-borne Coatings
1.2.4 Radiation Curable Coatings
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Passenger Cars
1.3.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
1.3.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Automotive OEM Coatings (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Automotive OEM Coatings (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Automotive OEM Coatings (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Automotive OEM Coatings Market Analysis
3.1 United States Automotive OEM Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Automotive OEM Coatings Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Automotive OEM Coatings Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Automotive OEM Coatings Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Automotive OEM Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Automotive OEM Coatings Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Automotive OEM Coatings Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Automotive OEM Coatings Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Automotive OEM Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Automotive OEM Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Automotive OEM Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
…continued
