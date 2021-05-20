May 2021 Report on Global EPDM Roofing Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sperm-analytical-devices-market-research-report-2021-2021-04-02

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the EPDM Roofing industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Polygomma Industries

CPMA India

Polygomma

Kiran Rubber Industries

Duratuf

Vardhman Hoses Pvt Ltd.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ready-to-drink-premixes-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-04-05

By Type:

Standard Black EPDM membrane

Standard Reinforced EPDM membrane

White-on-Black EPDM membrane

By Application:

Residential Building

Non-Residential Building

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-data-quality-and-governance-cloud-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-04-07

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gate-operators-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-04-08

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.1 EPDM Roofing Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Standard Black EPDM membrane

1.2.2 Standard Reinforced EPDM membrane

1.2.3 White-on-Black EPDM membrane

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Residential Building

1.3.2 Non-Residential Building

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hydrolysed-vegetable-protein-industry-supply-and-demand-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-04-12

1.6 Global EPDM Roofing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global EPDM Roofing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global EPDM Roofing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global EPDM Roofing Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global EPDM Roofing Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global EPDM Roofing (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global EPDM Roofing Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global EPDM Roofing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global EPDM Roofing (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global EPDM Roofing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global EPDM Roofing Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global EPDM Roofing (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global EPDM Roofing Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global EPDM Roofing Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States EPDM Roofing Market Analysis

3.1 United States EPDM Roofing Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States EPDM Roofing Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States EPDM Roofing Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe EPDM Roofing Market Analysis

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fibre-optic-laryngoscopes-market-research-report-2021-2021-04-14

4.1 Europe EPDM Roofing Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe EPDM Roofing Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe EPDM Roofing Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe EPDM Roofing Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany EPDM Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK EPDM Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France EPDM Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy EPDM Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain EPDM Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland EPDM Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia EPDM Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China EPDM Roofing Market Analysis

5.1 China EPDM Roofing Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China EPDM Roofing Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China EPDM Roofing Consumption Structure by Application

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105