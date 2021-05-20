May 2021 Report on Die-cast aluminum alloy Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Die-cast aluminum alloy industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Consolidated Metco, Inc
Walbro
Alcoa Corporation
Gibbs Die Casting Corporation
Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH
Dynacast
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited
Bodine Aluminum, Inc.
Alcast Technologies
Ryobi Ltd
Endurance Technologies Limited
By Type:
Die casting
Permanent mold casting
Others
By Application:
Transportation
Industrial
Building & construction
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1.1 Die-cast aluminum alloy Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Die casting
1.2.2 Permanent mold casting
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Transportation
1.3.2 Industrial
1.3.3 Building & construction
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Die-cast aluminum alloy Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Die-cast aluminum alloy Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Die-cast aluminum alloy Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Die-cast aluminum alloy Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Die-cast aluminum alloy Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Die-cast aluminum alloy (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Die-cast aluminum alloy Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Die-cast aluminum alloy (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Die-cast aluminum alloy Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Die-cast aluminum alloy (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Die-cast aluminum alloy Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Die-cast aluminum alloy Market Analysis
3.1 United States Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Die-cast aluminum alloy Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Die-cast aluminum alloy Market Analysis
5.1 China Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Die-cast aluminum alloy Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Die-cast aluminum alloy Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Die-cast aluminum alloy Market Analysis
8.1 India Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Die-cast aluminum alloy Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Die-cast aluminum alloy Consumption Structure by Application
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
…continued
