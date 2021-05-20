May 2021 Report on Global Propanol Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Propanol market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global Propanol market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Propanol market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Propanol industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Propanol Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Propanol market covered in Chapter 4:

BASF SE

Sanofi

The Dow Chemical Company

Novacap SAS

Rhodia S.A.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Sasol Limited

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Carboclor S.A.

Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

Tokuyama Corporation

Oxea GMBH

Exxon Mobil Chemical Company

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Co. Ltd

ISU Chemical Co. Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

China National Petroleum Corporation

Deepak Fertilizers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited

LCY Chemical Corp.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Propanol market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

N-Propanol

Isopropanol

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Propanol market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Solvents

Chemical Intermediates

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic

Pesticide

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Propanol Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 N-Propanol

1.5.3 Isopropanol

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Propanol Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Solvents

1.6.3 Chemical Intermediates

1.6.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.6.5 Cosmetic

1.6.6 Pesticide

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Propanol Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Propanol Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Propanol Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Propanol Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Propanol

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Propanol

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Propanol Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 BASF SE

4.1.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.1.2 Propanol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 BASF SE Propanol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 BASF SE Business Overview

4.2 Sanofi

4.2.1 Sanofi Basic Information

4.2.2 Propanol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Sanofi Propanol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Sanofi Business Overview

4.3 The Dow Chemical Company

4.3.1 The Dow Chemical Company Basic Information

4.3.2 Propanol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 The Dow Chemical Company Propanol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 The Dow Chemical Company Business Overview

4.4 Novacap SAS

4.4.1 Novacap SAS Basic Information

4.4.2 Propanol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Novacap SAS Propanol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Novacap SAS Business Overview

4.5 Rhodia S.A.

4.5.1 Rhodia S.A. Basic Information

4.5.2 Propanol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Rhodia S.A. Propanol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Rhodia S.A. Business Overview

4.6 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

4.6.1 Mitsui Chemicals Inc. Basic Information

4.6.2 Propanol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Mitsui Chemicals Inc. Propanol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Mitsui Chemicals Inc. Business Overview

4.7 Eastman Chemical Company

4.7.1 Eastman Chemical Company Basic Information

4.7.2 Propanol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Eastman Chemical Company Propanol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Eastman Chemical Company Business Overview

4.8 Sasol Limited

4.8.1 Sasol Limited Basic Information

4.8.2 Propanol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Sasol Limited Propanol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Sasol Limited Business Overview

4.9 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

4.9.1 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Basic Information

4.9.2 Propanol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Propanol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Business Overview

4.10 Carboclor S.A.

4.10.1 Carboclor S.A. Basic Information

4.10.2 Propanol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Carboclor S.A. Propanol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Carboclor S.A. Business Overview

4.11 Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

4.11.1 Lyondellbasell Industries N.V. Basic Information

4.11.2 Propanol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Lyondellbasell Industries N.V. Propanol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Lyondellbasell Industries N.V. Business Overview

4.12 Tokuyama Corporation

4.12.1 Tokuyama Corporation Basic Information

4.12.2 Propanol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Tokuyama Corporation Propanol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Tokuyama Corporation Business Overview

4.13 Oxea GMBH

….continued

