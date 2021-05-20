May 2021 Report on Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market covered in Chapter 4:

Nan Ya

Shinkong

China National Bluestar

DSM

Polymer Technology and Sevices LLC

Dubay Polymer GmbH

SABIC

A.Schulman Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Celanese

LG Chem

Kanghui

Sipchem.

BASF

PolyOne

Lanxess

JM

itsubishi Chemical Corporation

Clariant

RTP Company

Chang Chun Plastics

TORAY

Dupont

Polyplastics

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Industrial Grade

Commercial Grade

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Electrical Engineering

Automotive Accessories

Household appliances

Extrusion products

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Industrial Grade

1.5.3 Commercial Grade

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Electrical Engineering

1.6.3 Automotive Accessories

1.6.4 Household appliances

1.6.5 Extrusion products

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Nan Ya

4.1.1 Nan Ya Basic Information

4.1.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Nan Ya Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Nan Ya Business Overview

4.2 Shinkong

4.2.1 Shinkong Basic Information

4.2.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Shinkong Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Shinkong Business Overview

4.3 China National Bluestar

4.3.1 China National Bluestar Basic Information

4.3.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 China National Bluestar Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 China National Bluestar Business Overview

4.4 DSM

4.4.1 DSM Basic Information

4.4.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 DSM Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 DSM Business Overview

4.5 Polymer Technology and Sevices LLC

4.5.1 Polymer Technology and Sevices LLC Basic Information

4.5.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Polymer Technology and Sevices LLC Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Polymer Technology and Sevices LLC Business Overview

4.6 Dubay Polymer GmbH

4.6.1 Dubay Polymer GmbH Basic Information

4.6.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Dubay Polymer GmbH Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Dubay Polymer GmbH Business Overview

4.7 SABIC

4.7.1 SABIC Basic Information

4.7.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 SABIC Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 SABIC Business Overview

4.8 A.Schulman Inc.

4.8.1 A.Schulman Inc. Basic Information

4.8.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 A.Schulman Inc. Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 A.Schulman Inc. Business Overview

4.9 Evonik Industries AG

4.9.1 Evonik Industries AG Basic Information

4.9.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Evonik Industries AG Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Evonik Industries AG Business Overview

4.10 Celanese

4.10.1 Celanese Basic Information

4.10.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Celanese Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Celanese Business Overview

4.11 LG Chem

4.11.1 LG Chem Basic Information

4.11.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 LG Chem Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 LG Chem Business Overview

….continued

