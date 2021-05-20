May 2021 Report on Global Polyolefin Foam Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Polyolefin Foam market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global Polyolefin Foam market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Polyolefin Foam market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Polyolefin Foam industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polyolefin Foam Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Polyolefin Foam market covered in Chapter 4:

Zotefoams

BASF

Nitto Denko Corporation

Toray Industries

Trocellen

Armacell

Borealis

Saint-Gobain

Ineos Styrenics

Bayer

Chiyoda-gomu

Sekisui Alveo

Dow Chemical

Rogers Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polyolefin Foam market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Polypropylene (PP) Foam

Polyethylene (PE) Foams

Ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA) Foam

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polyolefin Foam market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive

Medical

Building and Construction

Industrial Thermal Insulation

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

OthersMiddle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Polyolefin Foam Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Polypropylene (PP) Foam

1.5.3 Polyethylene (PE) Foams

1.5.4 Ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA) Foam

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Polyolefin Foam Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive

1.6.3 Medical

1.6.4 Building and Construction

1.6.5 Industrial Thermal Insulation

1.6.6 Packaging

1.6.7 Consumer Goods

1.6.8 Others

1.7 Polyolefin Foam Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyolefin Foam Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Polyolefin Foam Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Polyolefin Foam Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyolefin Foam

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polyolefin Foam

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polyolefin Foam Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Zotefoams

4.1.1 Zotefoams Basic Information

4.1.2 Polyolefin Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Zotefoams Polyolefin Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Zotefoams Business Overview

4.2 BASF

4.2.1 BASF Basic Information

4.2.2 Polyolefin Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 BASF Polyolefin Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 BASF Business Overview

4.3 Nitto Denko Corporation

4.3.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Basic Information

4.3.2 Polyolefin Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Nitto Denko Corporation Polyolefin Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Nitto Denko Corporation Business Overview

4.4 Toray Industries

4.4.1 Toray Industries Basic Information

4.4.2 Polyolefin Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Toray Industries Polyolefin Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Toray Industries Business Overview

4.5 Trocellen

4.5.1 Trocellen Basic Information

4.5.2 Polyolefin Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Trocellen Polyolefin Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Trocellen Business Overview

4.6 Armacell

4.6.1 Armacell Basic Information

4.6.2 Polyolefin Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Armacell Polyolefin Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Armacell Business Overview

4.7 Borealis

4.7.1 Borealis Basic Information

4.7.2 Polyolefin Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Borealis Polyolefin Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Borealis Business Overview

4.8 Saint-Gobain

4.8.1 Saint-Gobain Basic Information

4.8.2 Polyolefin Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Saint-Gobain Polyolefin Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Saint-Gobain Business Overview

4.9 Ineos Styrenics

4.9.1 Ineos Styrenics Basic Information

4.9.2 Polyolefin Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Ineos Styrenics Polyolefin Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Ineos Styrenics Business Overview

4.10 Bayer

4.10.1 Bayer Basic Information

4.10.2 Polyolefin Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Bayer Polyolefin Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Bayer Business Overview

4.11 Chiyoda-gomu

4.11.1 Chiyoda-gomu Basic Information

4.11.2 Polyolefin Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Chiyoda-gomu Polyolefin Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Chiyoda-gomu Business Overview

4.12 Sekisui Alveo

4.12.1 Sekisui Alveo Basic Information

4.12.2 Polyolefin Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Sekisui Alveo Polyolefin Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Sekisui Alveo Business Overview

4.13 Dow Chemical

4.13.1 Dow Chemical Basic Information

4.13.2 Polyolefin Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Dow Chemical Polyolefin Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Dow Chemical Business Overview

4.14 Rogers Corporation

4.14.1 Rogers Corporation Basic Information

4.14.2 Polyolefin Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Rogers Corporation Polyolefin Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Rogers Corporation Business Overview

5 Global Polyolefin Foam Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Polyolefin Foam Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Polyolefin Foam Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Polyolefin Foam Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Polyolefin Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Polyolefin Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Polyolefin Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Polyolefin Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Polyolefin Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Polyolefin Foam Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Polyolefin Foam Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Polyolefin Foam Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Polyolefin Foam Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Polyolefin Foam Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Polyolefin Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Polyolefin Foam Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Polyolefin Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Polyolefin Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Polyolefin Foam Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Polyolefin Foam Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Polyolefin Foam Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Polyolefin Foam Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Polyolefin Foam Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Polyolefin Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Polyolefin Foam Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Polyolefin Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Polyolefin Foam Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Polyolefin Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Polyolefin Foam Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Polyolefin Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Polyolefin Foam Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Polyolefin Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Polyolefin Foam Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Polyolefin Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Polyolefin Foam Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Polyolefin Foam Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Polyolefin Foam Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polyolefin Foam Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polyolefin Foam Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Polyolefin Foam Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Polyolefin Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Polyolefin Foam Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Polyolefin Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Polyolefin Foam Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Polyolefin Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Polyolefin Foam Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Polyolefin Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

