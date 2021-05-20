May 2021 Report On Global Aluminium Alloy Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Aluminium Alloy Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Aluminium Alloy market covered in Chapter 4:

Rio Tinto Alcan

Constellium

United Company RUSAL

ELVAL

Alcoa

Hydro

Emirates Global Aluminium

Aluminium Bahrain

Kobe Steel

Comet Metals

Aluminum Corporation of China

Atlas Steels

United Aluminum

Wilsons Ltd

Stena Aluminium

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Aluminium Alloy market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Heat Treatable Alloys

Non Heat-Treatable Alloys

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Aluminium Alloy market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Electrical

Food Packaging

Construction

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace Industry

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Heat Treatable Alloys

1.5.3 Non Heat-Treatable Alloys

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Electrical

1.6.3 Food Packaging

1.6.4 Construction

1.6.5 Automotive

1.6.6 Marine

1.6.7 Aerospace Industry

1.7 Aluminium Alloy Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aluminium Alloy Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Aluminium Alloy Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Aluminium Alloy Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aluminium Alloy

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Aluminium Alloy

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Aluminium Alloy Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Rio Tinto Alcan

4.1.1 Rio Tinto Alcan Basic Information

4.1.2 Aluminium Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Rio Tinto Alcan Aluminium Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Rio Tinto Alcan Business Overview

4.2 Constellium

4.2.1 Constellium Basic Information

4.2.2 Aluminium Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Constellium Aluminium Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Constellium Business Overview

4.3 United Company RUSAL

4.3.1 United Company RUSAL Basic Information

4.3.2 Aluminium Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 United Company RUSAL Aluminium Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 United Company RUSAL Business Overview

4.4 ELVAL

4.4.1 ELVAL Basic Information

4.4.2 Aluminium Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 ELVAL Aluminium Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 ELVAL Business Overview

4.5 Alcoa

4.5.1 Alcoa Basic Information

4.5.2 Aluminium Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Alcoa Aluminium Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Alcoa Business Overview

4.6 Hydro

4.6.1 Hydro Basic Information

4.6.2 Aluminium Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Hydro Aluminium Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Hydro Business Overview

4.7 Emirates Global Aluminium

4.7.1 Emirates Global Aluminium Basic Information

4.7.2 Aluminium Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Emirates Global Aluminium Aluminium Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Emirates Global Aluminium Business Overview

4.8 Aluminium Bahrain

4.8.1 Aluminium Bahrain Basic Information

4.8.2 Aluminium Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Aluminium Bahrain Aluminium Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Aluminium Bahrain Business Overview

4.9 Kobe Steel

4.9.1 Kobe Steel Basic Information

4.9.2 Aluminium Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Kobe Steel Aluminium Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Kobe Steel Business Overview

4.10 Comet Metals

4.10.1 Comet Metals Basic Information

4.10.2 Aluminium Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Comet Metals Aluminium Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Comet Metals Business Overview

4.11 Aluminum Corporation of China

4.11.1 Aluminum Corporation of China Basic Information

4.11.2 Aluminium Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Aluminum Corporation of China Aluminium Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Aluminum Corporation of China Business Overview

4.12 RUSAL

4.12.1 RUSAL Basic Information

4.12.2 Aluminium Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 RUSAL Aluminium Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 RUSAL Business Overview

4.13 Atlas Steels

4.13.1 Atlas Steels Basic Information

4.13.2 Aluminium Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Atlas Steels Aluminium Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Atlas Steels Business Overview

4.14 Alcoa

4.14.1 Alcoa Basic Information

4.14.2 Aluminium Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Alcoa Aluminium Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Alcoa Business Overview

4.15 United Aluminum

4.15.1 United Aluminum Basic Information

4.15.2 Aluminium Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 United Aluminum Aluminium Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 United Aluminum Business Overview

4.16 Wilsons Ltd

4.16.1 Wilsons Ltd Basic Information

4.16.2 Aluminium Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Wilsons Ltd Aluminium Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Wilsons Ltd Business Overview

4.17 Stena Aluminium

4.17.1 Stena Aluminium Basic Information

4.17.2 Aluminium Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Stena Aluminium Aluminium Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Stena Aluminium Business Overview

5 Global Aluminium Alloy Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Aluminium Alloy Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Aluminium Alloy Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Aluminium Alloy Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Aluminium Alloy Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Aluminium Alloy Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Aluminium Alloy Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Aluminium Alloy Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Aluminium Alloy Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Aluminium Alloy Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Aluminium Alloy Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Aluminium Alloy Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Aluminium Alloy Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Aluminium Alloy Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Aluminium Alloy Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Aluminium Alloy Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Aluminium Alloy Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Aluminium Alloy Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Alloy Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Aluminium Alloy Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Aluminium Alloy Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Aluminium Alloy Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Aluminium Alloy Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Aluminium Alloy Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Aluminium Alloy Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Aluminium Alloy Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Aluminium Alloy Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Aluminium Alloy Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Aluminium Alloy Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Aluminium Alloy Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Aluminium Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)