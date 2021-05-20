May 2021 Report on Global Acrylic Sheets Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Acrylic Sheets market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global Acrylic Sheets market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Acrylic Sheets market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Acrylic Sheets industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Acrylic Sheets Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Acrylic Sheets market covered in Chapter 4:

Donchamp

Raychung Acrylic

Taixing Donchamp

Elastin

Asia Poly

Unigel Group

Jumei

Altuglas (Arkema)

Evonik

GARY Acrylic Xishun

Polycasa

Guang Shun Plastic

Mitsubishi Rayon

Shen Chuen Acrylic

Plaskolite

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Acrylic Sheets market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Extruded Acrylic Sheet

Cast Acrylic Sheet

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Acrylic Sheets market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive and Transport

Building and Construction

Light and Signage

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Extruded Acrylic Sheet

1.5.3 Cast Acrylic Sheet

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive and Transport

1.6.3 Building and Construction

1.6.4 Light and Signage

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Acrylic Sheets Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Acrylic Sheets Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Acrylic Sheets Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Acrylic Sheets Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Acrylic Sheets

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Acrylic Sheets

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Acrylic Sheets Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Donchamp

4.1.1 Donchamp Basic Information

4.1.2 Acrylic Sheets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Donchamp Acrylic Sheets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Donchamp Business Overview

4.2 Raychung Acrylic

4.2.1 Raychung Acrylic Basic Information

4.2.2 Acrylic Sheets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Raychung Acrylic Acrylic Sheets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Raychung Acrylic Business Overview

4.3 Taixing Donchamp

4.3.1 Taixing Donchamp Basic Information

4.3.2 Acrylic Sheets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Taixing Donchamp Acrylic Sheets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Taixing Donchamp Business Overview

4.4 Elastin

4.4.1 Elastin Basic Information

4.4.2 Acrylic Sheets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Elastin Acrylic Sheets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Elastin Business Overview

4.5 Asia Poly

4.5.1 Asia Poly Basic Information

4.5.2 Acrylic Sheets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Asia Poly Acrylic Sheets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Asia Poly Business Overview

4.6 Unigel Group

4.6.1 Unigel Group Basic Information

4.6.2 Acrylic Sheets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Unigel Group Acrylic Sheets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Unigel Group Business Overview

4.7 Jumei

4.7.1 Jumei Basic Information

4.7.2 Acrylic Sheets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Jumei Acrylic Sheets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Jumei Business Overview

4.8 Altuglas (Arkema)

4.8.1 Altuglas (Arkema) Basic Information

4.8.2 Acrylic Sheets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Altuglas (Arkema) Acrylic Sheets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Altuglas (Arkema) Business Overview

4.9 Evonik

4.9.1 Evonik Basic Information

4.9.2 Acrylic Sheets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Evonik Acrylic Sheets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Evonik Business Overview

4.10 GARY Acrylic Xishun

4.10.1 GARY Acrylic Xishun Basic Information

4.10.2 Acrylic Sheets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 GARY Acrylic Xishun Acrylic Sheets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 GARY Acrylic Xishun Business Overview

4.11 Polycasa

4.11.1 Polycasa Basic Information

4.11.2 Acrylic Sheets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Polycasa Acrylic Sheets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Polycasa Business Overview

4.12 Guang Shun Plastic

4.12.1 Guang Shun Plastic Basic Information

4.12.2 Acrylic Sheets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Guang Shun Plastic Acrylic Sheets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Guang Shun Plastic Business Overview

4.13 Mitsubishi Rayon

4.13.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Basic Information

4.13.2 Acrylic Sheets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Acrylic Sheets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Business Overview

4.14 Shen Chuen Acrylic

4.14.1 Shen Chuen Acrylic Basic Information

4.14.2 Acrylic Sheets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Shen Chuen Acrylic Acrylic Sheets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Shen Chuen Acrylic Business Overview

4.15 Plaskolite

4.15.1 Plaskolite Basic Information

4.15.2 Acrylic Sheets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Plaskolite Acrylic Sheets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Plaskolite Business Overview

5 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Acrylic Sheets Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

….continued

