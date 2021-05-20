May 2021 Report on Global N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) market covered in Chapter 4:

Changxin Chemical

Ruian Chemical

Londellbasell

Ashland

Dupont

Jinlong Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical

Eastman

Yuneng Chemical

Rida Bio-Technology

Guangming Chemicals

BASF

MYI Chemical

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

General Grade

Electronic Grade

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Paints and coatings

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 General Grade

1.5.3 Electronic Grade

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Paints and coatings

1.6.3 Electronics

1.6.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.7 N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Changxin Chemical

4.1.1 Changxin Chemical Basic Information

4.1.2 N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Changxin Chemical N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Changxin Chemical Business Overview

4.2 Ruian Chemical

4.2.1 Ruian Chemical Basic Information

4.2.2 N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Ruian Chemical N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Ruian Chemical Business Overview

4.3 Londellbasell

4.3.1 Londellbasell Basic Information

4.3.2 N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Londellbasell N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Londellbasell Business Overview

4.4 Ashland

4.4.1 Ashland Basic Information

4.4.2 N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Ashland N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Ashland Business Overview

4.5 Dupont

4.5.1 Dupont Basic Information

4.5.2 N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Dupont N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Dupont Business Overview

4.6 Jinlong Chemical

4.6.1 Jinlong Chemical Basic Information

4.6.2 N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Jinlong Chemical N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Jinlong Chemical Business Overview

4.7 Mitsubishi Chemical

4.7.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Basic Information

4.7.2 N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Mitsubishi Chemical N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Business Overview

4.8 Eastman

4.8.1 Eastman Basic Information

4.8.2 N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Eastman N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Eastman Business Overview

4.9 Yuneng Chemical

4.9.1 Yuneng Chemical Basic Information

4.9.2 N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Yuneng Chemical N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Yuneng Chemical Business Overview

4.10 Rida Bio-Technology

4.10.1 Rida Bio-Technology Basic Information

4.10.2 N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Rida Bio-Technology N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Rida Bio-Technology Business Overview

4.11 Guangming Chemicals

4.11.1 Guangming Chemicals Basic Information

4.11.2 N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Guangming Chemicals N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Guangming Chemicals Business Overview

4.12 BASF

4.12.1 BASF Basic Information

4.12.2 N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 BASF N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 BASF Business Overview

4.13 MYI Chemical

4.13.1 MYI Chemical Basic Information

4.13.2 N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 MYI Chemical N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 MYI Chemical Business Overview

5 Global N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (Nmp) (Cas 872-50-4) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

