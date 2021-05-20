May 2021 Report on Global Glass Wool Board Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Glass Wool Board market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global Glass Wool Board market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Glass Wool Board market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Glass Wool Board industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Glass Wool Board Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Glass Wool Board market covered in Chapter 4:

Saint-Gobain

PPG Industries

DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies

Owens Corning

Atlas Roofing

Knauf Insulation

Johns Manville

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Glass Wool Board market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

High Density Glass Wool Board

Low Density Glass Wool Board

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Glass Wool Board market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Exterior Insulation

Indoor Insulation

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Glass Wool Board Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 High Density Glass Wool Board

1.5.3 Low Density Glass Wool Board

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Glass Wool Board Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Exterior Insulation

1.6.3 Indoor Insulation

1.7 Glass Wool Board Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Glass Wool Board Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Glass Wool Board Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Glass Wool Board Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Glass Wool Board

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Glass Wool Board

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Glass Wool Board Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Saint-Gobain

4.1.1 Saint-Gobain Basic Information

4.1.2 Glass Wool Board Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Saint-Gobain Glass Wool Board Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Saint-Gobain Business Overview

4.2 PPG Industries

4.2.1 PPG Industries Basic Information

4.2.2 Glass Wool Board Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 PPG Industries Glass Wool Board Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 PPG Industries Business Overview

4.3 DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies

4.3.1 DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies Basic Information

4.3.2 Glass Wool Board Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies Glass Wool Board Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies Business Overview

4.4 Owens Corning

4.4.1 Owens Corning Basic Information

4.4.2 Glass Wool Board Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Owens Corning Glass Wool Board Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Owens Corning Business Overview

4.5 Atlas Roofing

4.5.1 Atlas Roofing Basic Information

4.5.2 Glass Wool Board Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Atlas Roofing Glass Wool Board Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Atlas Roofing Business Overview

4.6 Knauf Insulation

4.6.1 Knauf Insulation Basic Information

4.6.2 Glass Wool Board Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Knauf Insulation Glass Wool Board Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Knauf Insulation Business Overview

4.7 Johns Manville

4.7.1 Johns Manville Basic Information

4.7.2 Glass Wool Board Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Johns Manville Glass Wool Board Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Johns Manville Business Overview

5 Global Glass Wool Board Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Glass Wool Board Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Glass Wool Board Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Glass Wool Board Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Glass Wool Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

