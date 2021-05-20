May 2021 Report on Global Gfrp Composites Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Gfrp Composites industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation
Owens Corning
Compagnie De Saint-Gobain
Cytec Industries (Solvay S.A.)
Huntsman Corporation
Weyerhaeuser Company
Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.
Jushi Group Co. Ltd
Hexcel Corporation
SGL Group
Toray Industries
PPG Industries Inc.
Teijin Limited
E. I. Du Pont Nemours & Co.
By Type:
Polyester
Vinyl Ester
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Others
By Application:
Transportation
Electrical & Electronics
Construction & Infrastructure
Aerospace & Defense
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1.1 Gfrp Composites Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Polyester
1.2.2 Vinyl Ester
1.2.3 Epoxy
1.2.4 Polyurethane
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Transportation
1.3.2 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.3 Construction & Infrastructure
1.3.4 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Gfrp Composites Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Gfrp Composites Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Gfrp Composites Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Gfrp Composites Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Gfrp Composites Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Gfrp Composites (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Gfrp Composites Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Gfrp Composites Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Gfrp Composites (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Gfrp Composites Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Gfrp Composites Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Gfrp Composites (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Gfrp Composites Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Gfrp Composites Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Gfrp Composites Market Analysis
3.1 United States Gfrp Composites Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Gfrp Composites Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Gfrp Composites Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Gfrp Composites Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Gfrp Composites Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Gfrp Composites Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Gfrp Composites Market Analysis
5.1 China Gfrp Composites Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Gfrp Composites Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Gfrp Composites Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Gfrp Composites Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Gfrp Composites Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Gfrp Composites Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Gfrp Composites Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Gfrp Composites Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Gfrp Composites Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Gfrp Composites Market Analysis
8.1 India Gfrp Composites Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Gfrp Composites Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Gfrp Composites Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Gfrp Composites Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Gfrp Composites Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Gfrp Composites Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Gfrp Composites Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Gfrp Composites Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation
11.1.1 Business Overview
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
