May 2021 Report on Global Gfrp Composites Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Gfrp Composites industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

Owens Corning

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain

Cytec Industries (Solvay S.A.)

Huntsman Corporation

Weyerhaeuser Company

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

Jushi Group Co. Ltd

Hexcel Corporation

SGL Group

Toray Industries

PPG Industries Inc.

Teijin Limited

E. I. Du Pont Nemours & Co.

By Type:

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

By Application:

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Construction & Infrastructure

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.1 Gfrp Composites Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Polyester

1.2.2 Vinyl Ester

1.2.3 Epoxy

1.2.4 Polyurethane

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Transportation

1.3.2 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.3 Construction & Infrastructure

1.3.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Gfrp Composites Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Gfrp Composites Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Gfrp Composites Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Gfrp Composites Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Gfrp Composites Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Gfrp Composites (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Gfrp Composites Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Gfrp Composites Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Gfrp Composites (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Gfrp Composites Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Gfrp Composites Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Gfrp Composites (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Gfrp Composites Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Gfrp Composites Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Gfrp Composites Market Analysis

3.1 United States Gfrp Composites Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Gfrp Composites Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Gfrp Composites Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Gfrp Composites Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Gfrp Composites Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Gfrp Composites Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Gfrp Composites Market Analysis

5.1 China Gfrp Composites Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Gfrp Composites Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Gfrp Composites Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Gfrp Composites Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Gfrp Composites Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Gfrp Composites Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Gfrp Composites Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Gfrp Composites Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Gfrp Composites Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Gfrp Composites Market Analysis

8.1 India Gfrp Composites Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Gfrp Composites Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Gfrp Composites Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Gfrp Composites Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Gfrp Composites Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Gfrp Composites Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Gfrp Composites Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Gfrp Composites Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Gfrp Composites Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

11.1.1 Business Overview

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

…continued

