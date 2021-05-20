May 2021 Report on Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating market covered in Chapter 4:

Wacker Chemie

Bostik

Allnex Group

Jamestown Coating Technologies

Plasmatreat

Axalta Coating Systems

Schmid Rhyner

Koninklijke DSM

American Packaging Corporation

DuPont

Glenroy

PPG Industries

BASF

Kansai Paint

Michelman

Altana

Paramelt

Sierra Coating Technologies

Akzo Nobel

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Epoxies Coatings

Acrylics Coatings

Urethane & Polyurethane Coatings

Lacquer Coatings

Plasma Coatings

Polyesters Coatings

Phenolic Coatings

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Food & Beverage Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Cosmetics & Personal Care Packaging

Chemical Packaging

Consumer Durables Electronic Goods Packaging

Automotive & Allied Packaging

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Epoxies Coatings

1.5.3 Acrylics Coatings

1.5.4 Urethane & Polyurethane Coatings

1.5.5 Lacquer Coatings

1.5.6 Plasma Coatings

1.5.7 Polyesters Coatings

1.5.8 Phenolic Coatings

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Food & Beverage Packaging

1.6.3 Pharmaceutical Packaging

1.6.4 Cosmetics & Personal Care Packaging

1.6.5 Chemical Packaging

1.6.6 Consumer Durables Electronic Goods Packaging

1.6.7 Automotive & Allied Packaging

1.6.8 Others

1.7 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Wacker Chemie

4.1.1 Wacker Chemie Basic Information

4.1.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Wacker Chemie Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Wacker Chemie Business Overview

4.2 Bostik

4.2.1 Bostik Basic Information

4.2.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Bostik Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Bostik Business Overview

4.3 Allnex Group

4.3.1 Allnex Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Allnex Group Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Allnex Group Business Overview

4.4 Jamestown Coating Technologies

4.4.1 Jamestown Coating Technologies Basic Information

4.4.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Jamestown Coating Technologies Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Jamestown Coating Technologies Business Overview

4.5 Plasmatreat

4.5.1 Plasmatreat Basic Information

4.5.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Plasmatreat Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Plasmatreat Business Overview

4.6 Axalta Coating Systems

4.6.1 Axalta Coating Systems Basic Information

4.6.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Axalta Coating Systems Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Axalta Coating Systems Business Overview

4.7 Schmid Rhyner

4.7.1 Schmid Rhyner Basic Information

4.7.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Schmid Rhyner Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Schmid Rhyner Business Overview

4.8 Koninklijke DSM

4.8.1 Koninklijke DSM Basic Information

4.8.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Koninklijke DSM Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Koninklijke DSM Business Overview

4.9 American Packaging Corporation

4.9.1 American Packaging Corporation Basic Information

4.9.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 American Packaging Corporation Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 American Packaging Corporation Business Overview

4.10 DuPont

4.10.1 DuPont Basic Information

4.10.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 DuPont Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 DuPont Business Overview

4.11 Glenroy

4.11.1 Glenroy Basic Information

4.11.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Glenroy Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Glenroy Business Overview

4.12 PPG Industries

4.12.1 PPG Industries Basic Information

4.12.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 PPG Industries Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 PPG Industries Business Overview

4.13 BASF

4.13.1 BASF Basic Information

4.13.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 BASF Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 BASF Business Overview

4.14 Kansai Paint

4.14.1 Kansai Paint Basic Information

4.14.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Kansai Paint Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Kansai Paint Business Overview

4.15 Michelman

4.15.1 Michelman Basic Information

4.15.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Michelman Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Michelman Business Overview

4.16 Altana

4.16.1 Altana Basic Information

4.16.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Altana Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Altana Business Overview

4.17 Paramelt

4.17.1 Paramelt Basic Information

4.17.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Paramelt Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Paramelt Business Overview

4.18 Sierra Coating Technologies

4.18.1 Sierra Coating Technologies Basic Information

4.18.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Sierra Coating Technologies Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Sierra Coating Technologies Business Overview

4.19 Akzo Nobel

4.19.1 Akzo Nobel Basic Information

4.19.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Akzo Nobel Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Akzo Nobel Business Overview

5 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

….continued

