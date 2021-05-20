May 2021 Report on Global Organic Corrosion Inhibitors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Organic Corrosion Inhibitors Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Organic Corrosion Inhibitors market covered in Chapter 4:

Angus Chemical Company

Afton chemical Limited

Akzonobel N.V.

ArtecoN.V.

Ecolab Inc.

Australian Organic Coolants

BengKuang Marine Limited

ChemTreat Inc.

BASF

CRC Industries Inc.

Cortec Corporation

CIMCOOL Fluid Technology, LLC

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Organic Corrosion Inhibitors market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Benzotriazole

Amines

Phosphonates

Aldehydes

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Organic Corrosion Inhibitors market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Construction

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Power Generation

Chemical & Petrochemicals

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Organic Corrosion Inhibitors Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Benzotriazole

1.5.3 Amines

1.5.4 Phosphonates

1.5.5 Aldehydes

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Organic Corrosion Inhibitors Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Construction

1.6.3 Water Treatment

1.6.4 Oil & Gas

1.6.5 Pulp & Paper

1.6.6 Power Generation

1.6.7 Chemical & Petrochemicals

1.6.8 Others

1.7 Organic Corrosion Inhibitors Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Organic Corrosion Inhibitors Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Organic Corrosion Inhibitors Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Organic Corrosion Inhibitors Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Organic Corrosion Inhibitors

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Organic Corrosion Inhibitors

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Organic Corrosion Inhibitors Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Angus Chemical Company

4.1.1 Angus Chemical Company Basic Information

4.1.2 Organic Corrosion Inhibitors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Angus Chemical Company Organic Corrosion Inhibitors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Angus Chemical Company Business Overview

4.2 Afton chemical Limited

4.2.1 Afton chemical Limited Basic Information

4.2.2 Organic Corrosion Inhibitors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Afton chemical Limited Organic Corrosion Inhibitors Market Performance (2015-2020)

…continued

