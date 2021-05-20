May 2021 Report On Global Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polyethylene (HDPE) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Polyethylene (HDPE) market covered in Chapter 4:

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Dow

LG Chem

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Borealis AG

Total SA

Braskem

INEOS

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

SABIC

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

PetroChina Company Limited

Sinopec

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polyethylene (HDPE) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Gas Phase Process

Slurry Process

Solution Process

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polyethylene (HDPE) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Packaging

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Agriculture

Industry & Machinery

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Gas Phase Process

1.5.3 Slurry Process

1.5.4 Solution Process

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Packaging

1.6.3 Transportation

1.6.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.6.5 Building & Construction

1.6.6 Agriculture

1.6.7 Industry & Machinery

1.6.8 Others

1.7 Polyethylene (HDPE) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyethylene (HDPE) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Polyethylene (HDPE) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Polyethylene (HDPE) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyethylene (HDPE)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polyethylene (HDPE)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polyethylene (HDPE) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

4.1.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Basic Information

4.1.2 Polyethylene (HDPE) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Business Overview

4.2 Exxon Mobil Corporation

4.2.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Basic Information

4.2.2 Polyethylene (HDPE) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation Business Overview

4.3 Dow

4.3.1 Dow Basic Information

4.3.2 Polyethylene (HDPE) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Dow Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Dow Business Overview

4.4 LG Chem

4.4.1 LG Chem Basic Information

4.4.2 Polyethylene (HDPE) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 LG Chem Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 LG Chem Business Overview

4.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation

4.5.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Polyethylene (HDPE) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation Business Overview

4.6 Borealis AG

4.6.1 Borealis AG Basic Information

4.6.2 Polyethylene (HDPE) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Borealis AG Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Borealis AG Business Overview

4.7 Total SA

4.7.1 Total SA Basic Information

4.7.2 Polyethylene (HDPE) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Total SA Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Total SA Business Overview

4.8 Braskem

4.8.1 Braskem Basic Information

4.8.2 Polyethylene (HDPE) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Braskem Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Braskem Business Overview

4.9 INEOS

4.9.1 INEOS Basic Information

4.9.2 Polyethylene (HDPE) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 INEOS Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 INEOS Business Overview

4.10 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

4.10.1 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV Basic Information

4.10.2 Polyethylene (HDPE) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV Business Overview

4.11 SABIC

4.11.1 SABIC Basic Information

4.11.2 Polyethylene (HDPE) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 SABIC Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 SABIC Business Overview

4.12 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

4.12.1 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Basic Information

4.12.2 Polyethylene (HDPE) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Business Overview

4.13 PetroChina Company Limited

4.13.1 PetroChina Company Limited Basic Information

4.13.2 Polyethylene (HDPE) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 PetroChina Company Limited Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 PetroChina Company Limited Business Overview

4.14 Sinopec

4.14.1 Sinopec Basic Information

4.14.2 Polyethylene (HDPE) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Sinopec Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Sinopec Business Overview

5 Global Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Polyethylene (HDPE) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Polyethylene (HDPE) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Polyethylene (HDPE) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polyethylene (HDPE) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene (HDPE) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Polyethylene (HDPE) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Polyethylene (HDPE) Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Gas Phase Process Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Slurry Process Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Solution Process Sales and Price (2015-2020)

..continued

