May 2021 Report on Global Gum Base Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Gum Base market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global Gum Base market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Gum Base market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Gum Base industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Gum Base Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Gum Base market covered in Chapter 4:

Remik

Maykim

Mondelēz International

Lotte

Gumbase

Gumlink Confectionery Company

Fimcobase

Perfetti Van Melle

Cafosa

Gumcorp (pvt) Ltd.

Cloetta

Arcor Group

Wrigley

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Gum Base market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

SBR

Butyl Rubber

Polyisobutylene

Resins

Waxes

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Gum Base market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Bubble Gum

Chewing Gum

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Gum Base Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 SBR

1.5.3 Butyl Rubber

1.5.4 Polyisobutylene

1.5.5 Resins

1.5.6 Waxes

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Gum Base Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Bubble Gum

1.6.3 Chewing Gum

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Gum Base Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Gum Base Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Gum Base Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Gum Base Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Gum Base

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Gum Base

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Gum Base Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Remik

4.1.1 Remik Basic Information

4.1.2 Gum Base Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Remik Gum Base Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Remik Business Overview

4.2 Maykim

4.2.1 Maykim Basic Information

4.2.2 Gum Base Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Maykim Gum Base Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Maykim Business Overview

4.3 Mondelēz International

4.3.1 Mondelēz International Basic Information

4.3.2 Gum Base Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Mondelēz International Gum Base Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Mondelēz International Business Overview

4.4 Lotte

4.4.1 Lotte Basic Information

4.4.2 Gum Base Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Lotte Gum Base Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Lotte Business Overview

4.5 Gumbase

4.5.1 Gumbase Basic Information

4.5.2 Gum Base Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Gumbase Gum Base Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Gumbase Business Overview

4.6 Gumlink Confectionery Company

4.6.1 Gumlink Confectionery Company Basic Information

4.6.2 Gum Base Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Gumlink Confectionery Company Gum Base Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Gumlink Confectionery Company Business Overview

4.7 Fimcobase

4.7.1 Fimcobase Basic Information

4.7.2 Gum Base Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Fimcobase Gum Base Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Fimcobase Business Overview

4.8 Perfetti Van Melle

4.8.1 Perfetti Van Melle Basic Information

4.8.2 Gum Base Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Perfetti Van Melle Gum Base Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Perfetti Van Melle Business Overview

4.9 Cafosa

4.9.1 Cafosa Basic Information

4.9.2 Gum Base Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Cafosa Gum Base Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Cafosa Business Overview

4.10 Gumcorp (pvt) Ltd.

4.10.1 Gumcorp (pvt) Ltd. Basic Information

4.10.2 Gum Base Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Gumcorp (pvt) Ltd. Gum Base Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Gumcorp (pvt) Ltd. Business Overview

4.11 Cloetta

4.11.1 Cloetta Basic Information

4.11.2 Gum Base Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Cloetta Gum Base Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Cloetta Business Overview

4.12 Arcor Group

4.12.1 Arcor Group Basic Information

4.12.2 Gum Base Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Arcor Group Gum Base Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Arcor Group Business Overview

4.13 Wrigley

4.13.1 Wrigley Basic Information

4.13.2 Gum Base Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Wrigley Gum Base Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Wrigley Business Overview

5 Global Gum Base Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Gum Base Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Gum Base Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Gum Base Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Gum Base Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Gum Base Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Gum Base Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Gum Base Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Gum Base Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Gum Base Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Gum Base Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Gum Base Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Gum Base Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Gum Base Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Gum Base Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Gum Base Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Gum Base Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Gum Base Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

