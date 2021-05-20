May 2021 Report on Global Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets market covered in Chapter 4:

AMF Magnets

EEC

Seiko

Cobalt 27 Capital

Edmund Optics

Master Magnetics

Viona Magnetics

Dura Magnetics

Jobmaster Magnets

Integrated Magnetics

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Samarium Cobalt Cylinders

Samarium Cobalt Disc Magnets

Samarium Cobalt Block Magnets

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Medical

Automobile

Ship

Marine

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Samarium Cobalt Cylinders

1.5.3 Samarium Cobalt Disc Magnets

1.5.4 Samarium Cobalt Block Magnets

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Medical

1.6.3 Automobile

1.6.4 Ship

1.6.5 Marine

1.7 Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 AMF Magnets

4.1.1 AMF Magnets Basic Information

4.1.2 Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 AMF Magnets Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 AMF Magnets Business Overview

4.2 EEC

4.2.1 EEC Basic Information

4.2.2 Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 EEC Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 EEC Business Overview

4.3 Seiko

4.3.1 Seiko Basic Information

4.3.2 Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Seiko Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Seiko Business Overview

4.4 Cobalt 27 Capital

4.4.1 Cobalt 27 Capital Basic Information

4.4.2 Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Cobalt 27 Capital Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Cobalt 27 Capital Business Overview

4.5 Edmund Optics

4.5.1 Edmund Optics Basic Information

4.5.2 Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Edmund Optics Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Edmund Optics Business Overview

4.6 Master Magnetics

4.6.1 Master Magnetics Basic Information

4.6.2 Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Master Magnetics Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Master Magnetics Business Overview

4.7 Viona Magnetics

4.7.1 Viona Magnetics Basic Information

4.7.2 Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Viona Magnetics Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Viona Magnetics Business Overview

4.8 Dura Magnetics

4.8.1 Dura Magnetics Basic Information

4.8.2 Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Dura Magnetics Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Dura Magnetics Business Overview

4.9 Jobmaster Magnets

4.9.1 Jobmaster Magnets Basic Information

4.9.2 Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Jobmaster Magnets Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Jobmaster Magnets Business Overview

4.10 Integrated Magnetics

4.10.1 Integrated Magnetics Basic Information

4.10.2 Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Integrated Magnetics Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Integrated Magnetics Business Overview

5 Global Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Cobalt Rare Earth Magnets Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

