May 2021 Report on Global Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) market covered in Chapter 4:

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd.

Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Cargill Incorporation

BASF SE

Emery Oleochemicals

IFS Chemicals Group

BioBased Technologies LLC

Vertellus Specialties

Covestro

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Soy Oil

Castor Oil

Palm Oil

Canola Oil

Sunflower Oil

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Construction

Automotive

Food

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Soy Oil

1.5.3 Castor Oil

1.5.4 Palm Oil

1.5.5 Canola Oil

1.5.6 Sunflower Oil

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Construction

1.6.3 Automotive

1.6.4 Food

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Natural Oil Polyols (Nop)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Natural Oil Polyols (Nop)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Jayant Agro Organics Ltd.

4.1.1 Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. Basic Information

4.1.2 Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Jayant Agro Organics Ltd. Business Overview

4.2 Dow Chemical Company

4.2.1 Dow Chemical Company Basic Information

4.2.2 Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Dow Chemical Company Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Dow Chemical Company Business Overview

4.3 Huntsman Corporation

4.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Basic Information

4.3.2 Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Huntsman Corporation Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Huntsman Corporation Business Overview

4.4 Cargill Incorporation

4.4.1 Cargill Incorporation Basic Information

4.4.2 Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Cargill Incorporation Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Cargill Incorporation Business Overview

4.5 BASF SE

4.5.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.5.2 Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 BASF SE Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 BASF SE Business Overview

4.6 Emery Oleochemicals

4.6.1 Emery Oleochemicals Basic Information

4.6.2 Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Emery Oleochemicals Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Emery Oleochemicals Business Overview

4.7 IFS Chemicals Group

4.7.1 IFS Chemicals Group Basic Information

4.7.2 Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 IFS Chemicals Group Natural Oil Polyols (Nop) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 IFS Chemicals Group Business Overview

….continued

