May 2021 Report on Global Waterborne Ink Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Waterborne Ink market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global Waterborne Ink market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Waterborne Ink market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Waterborne Ink industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Waterborne Ink Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Waterborne Ink market covered in Chapter 4:

Evonik

Sun Chemical Corporation

Siegwerk Druckfarben

Eastman

DIC

Dow Corning

Flint Group

Sherwin-Williams

Lawter

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Waterborne Ink market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Acrylic (Styrene Acrylic) Resin

Polyester Resin

Maleic Resin

Others (Including Polyurethane Resin, Phenolic Resin, etc.)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Waterborne Ink market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Packaging (Flexible,Corrugated)

Publication (Newspapers,Magazines & Periodicals,Books)

Flyers & Brochures

Others (Including Decorative Printing and Product Printing, etc.)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Waterborne Ink Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Acrylic (Styrene Acrylic) Resin

1.5.3 Polyester Resin

1.5.4 Maleic Resin

1.5.5 Others (Including Polyurethane Resin, Phenolic Resin, etc.)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Waterborne Ink Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Packaging (Flexible,Corrugated)

1.6.3 Publication (Newspapers,Magazines & Periodicals,Books)

1.6.4 Flyers & Brochures

1.6.5 Others (Including Decorative Printing and Product Printing, etc.)

1.7 Waterborne Ink Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Waterborne Ink Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Waterborne Ink Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Waterborne Ink Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Waterborne Ink

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Waterborne Ink

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Waterborne Ink Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Evonik

4.1.1 Evonik Basic Information

4.1.2 Waterborne Ink Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Evonik Waterborne Ink Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Evonik Business Overview

4.2 Sun Chemical Corporation

4.2.1 Sun Chemical Corporation Basic Information

4.2.2 Waterborne Ink Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Sun Chemical Corporation Waterborne Ink Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Sun Chemical Corporation Business Overview

4.3 Siegwerk Druckfarben

4.3.1 Siegwerk Druckfarben Basic Information

4.3.2 Waterborne Ink Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Siegwerk Druckfarben Waterborne Ink Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Siegwerk Druckfarben Business Overview

4.4 Eastman

4.4.1 Eastman Basic Information

4.4.2 Waterborne Ink Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Eastman Waterborne Ink Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Eastman Business Overview

4.5 DIC

4.5.1 DIC Basic Information

4.5.2 Waterborne Ink Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 DIC Waterborne Ink Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 DIC Business Overview

4.6 Dow Corning

4.6.1 Dow Corning Basic Information

4.6.2 Waterborne Ink Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Dow Corning Waterborne Ink Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Dow Corning Business Overview

4.7 Flint Group

4.7.1 Flint Group Basic Information

4.7.2 Waterborne Ink Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Flint Group Waterborne Ink Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Flint Group Business Overview

4.8 Sherwin-Williams

4.8.1 Sherwin-Williams Basic Information

4.8.2 Waterborne Ink Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Sherwin-Williams Waterborne Ink Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Sherwin-Williams Business Overview

4.9 Lawter

4.9.1 Lawter Basic Information

4.9.2 Waterborne Ink Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Lawter Waterborne Ink Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Lawter Business Overview

5 Global Waterborne Ink Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Waterborne Ink Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Waterborne Ink Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Waterborne Ink Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Waterborne Ink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Waterborne Ink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Ink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Ink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Waterborne Ink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Waterborne Ink Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Waterborne Ink Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Waterborne Ink Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Waterborne Ink Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Waterborne Ink Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Waterborne Ink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Waterborne Ink Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Waterborne Ink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Waterborne Ink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Waterborne Ink Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Waterborne Ink Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Waterborne Ink Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Waterborne Ink Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Waterborne Ink Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Waterborne Ink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Waterborne Ink Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Waterborne Ink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Waterborne Ink Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Waterborne Ink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Waterborne Ink Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Waterborne Ink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Waterborne Ink Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Waterborne Ink Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

