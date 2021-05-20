Process Orchestration Market Size 2021 Future Demand, Leading Players Updates and Forecast to 2025 Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Process Orchestration Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Process Orchestration Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

Global Process Orchestration Market to reach USD 9.80 billion by 2025. Global Process Orchestration Market valued approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.50% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The process orchestration Market has been segmented by component, business function, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. The solution segment is estimated to dominate the Market in 2018, while the services segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Process orchestration solution and services are gaining popularity, as they empower enterprises for meeting their business requirements in a cost-effective manner. Among deployments, the cloud deployment type is expected to gain traction during the forecast period, as it offers the agility of on-demand resource deployment and consumption. This deployment model is being preferred by organizations, because it offers ease of access along with reduced capital and operational expenses. The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growing need to reduce operational costs and streamline business processes is expected to drive the adoption of process orchestration solution and services.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Rapid economic developments, globalization, digitalization, and the increased adoption of cloud-based technologies are expected to drive the growth of the process orchestration Market in the APAC region. Furthermore, the growing need for cost optimization and effective utilization of IT infrastructures is expected to propel the demand for process orchestration solution and its associated services.

The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Market are explained below:

By Component

*Solution

*Services

By Business Function

*Supply Chain Management and Order Fulfilment.

*Marketing

*Human Resource Management

*Finance & Accounting

*Customer service & Support

By Deployment Type

*Cloud

*On Premise

By Organization Size

*SMEs

*Large Enterprises

By Vertical

*Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

*Telecom and IT

*Consumer Goods and Retail

*Media and Entertainment

*Manufacturing

*Transportation and Logistics

*Energy and Utilities

By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

