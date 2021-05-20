Next-Generation Sequencing Market 2021 Investment Opportunities, Revenue Expectation, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2025, | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Next Generation Sequencing Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Next Generation Sequencing Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market is valued approximately USD 3.5 billion in 2016. The Market growth is majorly attributed to the factors such as growing applications of next generation sequencing and rising technological innovations in sequencing platforms. Further increasing demand for drug discovery and rising research spending are other prominent factors fueling the growth in the Market? However, data storage and analysis are still a major concern before handling the complex sequencing data.

Among various NGS technologies discussed in the report, the SBS technology accounted for the largest revenue share of the Market in 2016. Development of advanced NGS platforms and the increasing demand for Illumina’s systems are the primary growth attributes for the development of SBS technology. Further, on the basis of applications, the Market is dominated by diagnostic applications with highest revenue share in 2016. Companies are constantly focusing on the development of NGS based diagnostic tests. In July 2017, FDA has approved first NGS-based diagnostic test to Thermo Fisher Scientific. This is likely to spur the companies test procedures over the forecasts period.

Major market players in Next Generation Sequencing Market are Life Sciences Corporation (Roche Holding), Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute, GE Healthcare, Illumina Inc., Newgene Ltd., Novartis, OXFORD GENE TECHNOLOGY, OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., and Siemens. Acquisitions, mergers, product development, joint ventures and expansions are the key strategies adopted by the Market players to sustain in the Market.

Geographically, the Market is dominated by North America. The growth in the region is majorly driven by the rising number of collaboration among research institutions. Moreover, increasing focus of research institutes towards drug discovery is another key driving factor. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow with an eye popping CAGR over the forecasted period 2017-2025. The growth in the region is majorly driven by increasing and developing healthcare infrastructure in the region along with the rise in GPD contribution on healthcare sector.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation

By Applications:

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Biomarker Discovery

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture and Animal Research

Other Applications

By End User:

Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

By Technology:

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)

Pyrosequencing

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT)

Other Technologies

By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

