Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market 2021 Estimation, Overview, and Forecast Report till 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078418

The Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market valued approximately USD 432.19 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.49% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors driving the growth of the AI in Agriculture Market include the growing demand for Agriculture Production owing to the increasing population, rising adoption of Information Management System and new, advanced technologies for improving crop productivity.

The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Market with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The major market players in Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market are John Deere, IBM, Agribotix, Microsoft, The Climate Corporation, Prospera, Spensa Technologies, Resson, Vision Robotics. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.

Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Segmentation:

By Offering:

*Software

*Hardware

*Service

*AI-as-a-service

By Application:

*Drone Analytics

*Precision Farming

*Livestock Monitoring

*Agriculture Robots

*Others

By Technology:

*Predictive Analytics

*Machine Learning

*Computer Vision

By Region:

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

ANSWERED TO THE FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS :

WHAT IS THE SCOPE OF THE REPORT?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

WHAT ARE THE KEY SEGMENTS IN THE MARKET?

*By product type

*By End User/Applications

*By Technology

*By Region

WHICH MARKET DYNAMICS AFFECTS THE BUSINESS?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

Key Topic Covered in this Report

*Market Growth Opportunities

*Leading Market Players

*Market Size and Growth Rate

*Market Growth Drivers

*Company Market Share

*Market Trends and Technological

The Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market before evaluating its possibility.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

*Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

*Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

*Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

*Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

*Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

*Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

*The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

*Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

*Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

*Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

*6-month post sales analyst support

