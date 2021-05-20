Temperature Management Market 2021 Demand and Temperature Management Market Current Trends Analysis and By End-Use 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Temperature Management Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Temperature Management Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Temperature Management Market was valued at USD 2.4 Billion in the year 2018. Global Temperature Management Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.4 from 2019 to reach USD 2.99 Billion by the year 2025. The North America region holds the highest Market share in 2018 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, US, China, and U.S. are projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to increasing density of population.

The Global Temperature Management Market is segmented as By Product Type, Application, Medical Specialty, End Use and Region. The Product Type is segmented as patient warming systems and patient cooling systems in which the patient warming systems hold the largest share in the Market due to rising demand for these systems in diverse hospital settings. The Application segment is divided as Perioperative Care, Acute Care, Newborn Care, Medical/Surgical Units, Physiotherapy, Military Applications, Patient Transport, Chemotherapy and other Applications in which the perioperative care holds the highest share in the Market due to increasing number of surgical procedures done across the globe.

Major market players in Temperature Management are 3M Company, Medtronic plc, Smiths Medical, C.R. Bard Inc., Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products Inc., Geratherm Medical AG, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, Stryker Corp., The 37Companym, ZOLL Medical Corp., and brief overview of 9 companies is also provided in the report.

SWOT Analysis of Temperature Management Market:

Strength:

Increasing number of awareness campaigns

Growing incidence of chronic conditions

Weakness:

High cost of Invasive Temperature Management Systems

Opportunities:

Advancement in technology

Growth in research funding

Threats:

Product recalls

The Medical Specialty segment is divided as General Surgery Cardiology, Neurology, Thoracic Surgery, Orthopedics, Pediatrics and other Medical Specialties in which the general surgery cardiology segment has the largest share in the Market due to rising instance of colorectal cancer, endocrine disorders etc. The End-Use segment is divided into Surgeons & Anaesthesiologists, Nursing Staff and Paramedical Staff in which Surgeons & Anaesthesiologists have the highest Market share. Among all, it is expected that the cardiology segment will be growing at a moderate CAGR of XX % in the assessment period.

Temperature Management Market Segmentation:

By Application

*Perioperative Care

*Acute Care

*Newborn Care

*Medical/Surgical Units

*Physiotherapy

*Military Applications

*Patient Transport

*Chemotherapy

*Other Applications

By Product Type

*Patient Warming Systems

*Patient Cooling Systems

By End Use

*Surgeons & Anaesthesiologists

*Nursing Staff

*Paramedical Staff

By Medical Specialty

*General Surgery

*Cardiology

*Neurology

*Thoracic Surgery

*Orthopedics

*Pediatrics

*Other Medical Specialties

By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

